Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Call Each Other ‘Pooh Bear’, ‘Junior Mint’ According To Page Six

The couple were reportedly exchanging cute pet names in Southampton last weekend.

With the recent romantic story developing around the newly-divorced son of the President, Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox News television host Kimberly Guilfoyle comes a great deal of smaller insights such as the recent revelation that the two have invented some cute pet names for one another according to Page Six.

Though the sources remain nameless — Page Six refers to their anonymous tipsters in this case as “spies” — the allegations are less the stuff more common to the contemporary discourse surrounding the Trump family and something entirely more mundane and harmless.

Page Six’s sources claim that during a recent dinner conversation held between the two lovebirds in Southampton, New York, Guilfoyle was overheard referring to Trump Jr. as “Junior Mint” — a reference to the popular chocolate covered candy treat manufactured by Tootsie Roll Industries. While some speculate on the gossip that the name is in reference to the younger Trump’s bank account and investment portfolio, it remains equally likely that it is simply an amusing nickname with no real relevance beyond the banal.

For his part, Donald Trump Jr. was apparently also overheard referring to his new girlfriend by the name of “Pooh Bear”, a common enough pop culture reference to the titular character of Disney’s Winnie the Pooh works.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The couple made things official in June according to Business Insider, with Donald Trump Jr. having finalized his divorce with ex-wife Vanessa Trump and Guilfoyle having come off a brief relationship with former White House aide Anthony Scaramucci. The pair were spotted in one another’s Instagram posts, showing them on vacation together in Montana as well as catching a concert from 80’s glam rock legends Poison.

For her part, Vanessa Trump has publicly defended her ex-husband’s new relationship with Guilfoyle as well as the relationship they continue to share as parents of their five children. USA Today reinforced this fact in addition to pointing out that the divorce was indeed uncontested, meaning that there is unlikely to be any major custody battles over the care and stewardship of their children.

The internet has not taken too kindly to the newly kindled romance between the two, with the editorial staff at AOL.com calling the pet names “cringey”. The pet name rumors come on the heels of an embarrassing social media snippet in which Guilfoyle was accused of lying about the source of one of her more recent selfies, claiming it was taken by friends when her own hands are seen in the reflection of her sunglasses according to Indy100 from The Independent.