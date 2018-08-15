Kiernan Shipka Gets Witchy In First Photos For ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’

The Netflix drama will show a darker side of Archie Comics character Sabrina Spellman.

Netflix has released the first official photos of Kiernan Shipka in her witchiest role yet. The former Mad Men star plays the Sabrina Spellman in the upcoming series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and she’s a dead ringer for the familiar character.

In the sneak peek photo above, Shipka is seen as Sabrina Spellman in an outdoor scene set in the woods. In a second photo, which you can see below, Sabrina seems to be involved in a much more solemn ritual. The photo is from a scene from the dark Baptism of Sabrina with Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Page Six reports. Also pictured in the photo are Shipka’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-stars Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman; Mirando Otto as Zelda Spellman; and Abigail Cowan, Adeline Rudolph and Tati Gabrielle as The Weird Sisters.

Like the hit series Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina gets its seed from the long-running Archie Comics series and it features familiar characters in a way fans have never seen them before. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as the chief creative officer of Archie Comics, wrote the script for the new 10-episode Netflix drama which is based on his 2014 horror comic, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

According to TV Line, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina follows “the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.” The teen witch, now a high school sophomore, will come to terms with her half-witch, half-mortal standing as she battles ” the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.” The primary influences for the new show are reportedly the horror films Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina also stars Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle; Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker; Chance Perdomo as cousin Ambrose; Bronson Pinchot as villainous school principal George Hawthorne; and Michelle Gomez as possessed teacher Mary Wardell.

Based on the new photos from Netflix, there’s no doubt that Shipka’s Sabrina is dark, but a sweeter version of the character was previously featured in the 1970s Saturday morning cartoon Sabrina The Teenage Witch, which aired from 1970 to 1974 and again in the 1977 animated spinoff, The New Archie and Sabrina Hour. In the 1990s, Melissa Joan Hart starred as Sabrina Spellman in the live-action series Sabrina the Teenage Witch, which featured the familiar character living with her 500-year-old aunts and talking cat, Salem.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres October 26 on Netflix.