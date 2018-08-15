‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor Responds To Backlash After Sharing Younes Bendjima Photo On Instagram

Jax Taylor is in hot water after seemingly bullying the former boyfriend of Kourtney Kardashian.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules may have seen earlier this week, Taylor posted a photo of Younes Bendjima at a Los Angeles gym, unbeknownst to the model, and said that because he is no longer dating the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, he had been forced to slum it at a “normal gym.”

Taylor even pointed out that Bendjima was having to drink Smart Water instead of Fiji Diamond Water.

Right away, fans called him out for being an online bully, which is something he often speaks out against.

“I just thought well this could be a funny tweet. Hey when you sign up for this lifestyle you gotta expect a little innocent humor, if you can’t laugh at this or yourself, then I feel bad for you. Who cares!!!” Taylor explained after the drama began making headlines.

Taylor’s “shade” regarding Bendjima and his split from Kardashian came just a short time after he was caught poking fun at a woman’s “manly” appearance on Instagram.

As some may have witnessed, Taylor called out a woman for looking like a man after she spoke of Lisa Vanderpump’s design sense. While the woman’s message didn’t appear to be rude at all, Taylor was offended and quickly fired back by attacking her looks, which is something his fiancee, Brittany Cartwright, has dealt with in recent years.

Jax Taylor’s fiancee, Brittany Cartwright, has faced a lot of body shamers in recent years since joining the cast of Vanderpump Rules during Season 4. Although the reality star and SUR Restaurant waitress is currently dieting and recently lost a ton of weight.

As fans await the upcoming premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, they’re getting super excited to see the moment that Taylor and Cartwright became engaged. On Instagram, both Taylor and Cartwright confirmed their engagement in June and shared a ton of photos of the special moment. They even shared a photo from behind the scenes of Vanderpump Rules filming, which confirmed cameras were present when the proposal went down.

Although Taylor and Cartwright went through a cheating scandal last year, they worked through their issues after a three-month split and are now in a very happy place as they prepare to get married in 2019.

Vanderpump Rules will return to Bravo TV later this year for Season 7.