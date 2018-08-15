MLB Trade Rumors: Curtis Granderson Clears Waivers Making Return To Yankees Possible

The News broke last night that the Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Curtis Granderson has cleared revocable waivers and is now free to be traded to any team. This is the first, and biggest step, in the process of Toronto being able to move their veteran outfielder for some cheaper and younger talent. Since the non-waiver trading deadline passed on July 31, not many teams have expressed a need or interest in Granderson, which helped him clear waivers so easily. The one team that has consistently been involved in discussions about Granderson is the Yankees, who do have a need for an outfielder.

At 37, Granderson isn’t necessarily who you would expect the Yankees to trade for, but with key players residing on the DL and no guarantee anyone returns on schedule, or can shoulder a full workload as soon as the do return, Granderson makes sense. Granderson would only be owed about $1.3 million on his remaining contract, according to Baseball Reference. His deal expires this year, making him an affordable acquisition monetarily. Since Toronto will get nothing for Granderson, an uncompensated free agent, it makes sense for them to move him now for basically anyone.

Toronto likely cannot command more than a middling prospect or two in A or AA for Granderson at this point in his career, even with the Yankees having a demonstrated need for him. In having waited to move the “Grandyman,” Toronto absorbed more of his salary, gave other teams more time to fill roster holes, and left them with only a couple suitors, although the Phillies are not considered serious buyers anymore. That means what Toronto is basically doing is dumping some salary.

#BlueJays' Curtis Granderson has cleared revocable trade waivers, source tells The Athletic. He's free to be traded anywhere. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) August 14, 2018

For the Yankees, Granderson making a return to the Bronx would mean they would have someone that is serviceable enough in the outfield. He can’t cover ground like he used to, but he won’t hurt the team with errors. NJ.com stated he can be no worse than Neil Walker who is playing the position for the first time in his career, or Shane Robinson who has a recently anemic bat. Granderson can still swing a bat, and he has always hit well in Yankee Stadium, which is the bulk of what he would be asked to do. He won’t wilt under the bright lights of New York, and he has postseason experience which any team can always use.

According to @ByRobertMurray, Curtis Granderson has cleared waivers and is now free to be traded to any ball club. Expect Cashman to circle back around to him for some OF help. There was interest on the Yankees side during the deadline. — Dan Federico (@DanJFederico) August 14, 2018

The only thing that appears to be standing in the way of the deal happening right now is Yankee GM Brian Cashman sitting down and hammering something out. After weeks of rumors and speculation, it would appear the deal will be done, and more than likely within the next 72 hours. It may not steal headlines outside of New York, but it will give each team what they need right now.