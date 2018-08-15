Meghan Markle’s Dad Allegedly Has A Penchant For Skipping His Daughter’s Weddings

To be fair to Thomas Markle, he was (maybe) in bad health during Meghan's second wedding.

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, not only skipped his daughter’s Royal Wedding to Prince Harry, he also skipped her first, less-publicized wedding.

As you probably already know, Meghan’s marriage to Prince Harry wasn’t her first marriage: she was married for a couple of years to producer Trevor Engelson. And as The Daily Mail reports, Thomas Markle skipped out on that wedding as well.

Back in 2011, Meghan and Trevor got married in the resort town of Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Compared to the Royal Wedding to Prince Harry, it was a decidedly low-key affair. It wasn’t televised, it wasn’t officiated by the highest-ranking clergyman in the nation, and millions of people didn’t line the streets or pack a church to watch the ceremony. Rather, they got married in front of about 100 people – close friends and family – who were able to make the trip.

All in all, a rather fitting wedding for a young actress and young producer just barely at the beginning of their careers.

And although the event wasn’t covered by just about every paparazzo in the business, like the Royal Wedding was, it was definitely photographed. And Daily Mail staff looked through those photos and noticed something glaringly obvious: among the guests, Thomas Markle was nowhere to be seen.

Her mom, however, was there and shows up in plenty of the photos.

As of this writing, it’s not clear why he wasn’t there. Theories range from Thomas Markle suffering from health problems or even issues with money, two major difficulties that have plagued him in the past.

However, some Twitter users seem to believe that he and Meghan were on the outs even then.

Twitter user @Debbie_007, for example, thinks that Thomas is simply trying to control his daughter, even though she’s an adult woman.

“He appears to have a problem with the husbands, it must be a control thing as the Alpha male.”

Similarly, user @serwaafiona2 says that they haven’t had a relationship in years.

“Thomas Markle was not even at the first wedding either… Their relationship has been fractured for years.”

Speaking to The Daily Mail, an anonymous friend of Meghan said that Meghan’s dad has been trying to manipulate her for her entire life.

“Meghan’s had to deal with a lot of self esteem issues growing up with a narcissist. She has tools to cope with emotional blackmail.”

As of this writing, Thomas Markle hasn’t explained why he wasn’t at his daughter’s first wedding.