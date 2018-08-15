Nicole Scherzinger Poses In Barely There Slit Bikini In Sultry Photo

The former Pussycat Dolls star struck a pose in a tiny bikini.

Former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger was showing off her seriously toned body in a new photo posted to Instagram as she struck a sultry pose in a barely there bikini this week. The new snap shared by the ex-X Factor judge showed her taking a dip in the ocean in what appeared to be a vacation snap.

Nicole’s tiny dark bikini featured several big slits across the top and a similar design on the bottoms, meaning the singer was showing off some serious skin in the new photo while she placed her hand on her toned stomach.

Scherzinger then pouted at the camera while putting her hand on her head as a number of luxury yachts could be seen in the distance behind her.

She didn’t reveal exactly where the snap was taken, instead sharing a number of emojis in the caption for her 3.6 million followers on the social media site, including a wave, sunset, and a fish emoji.

But while Scherzinger didn’t reveal where she was in the photo shared on August 14, she tagged her location as being Sardinia in a stunning snap she shared with her millions of Instagram followers just one day earlier while a little more covered up in an elegant satin gown with a seriously high slit.

But while her location was a bit of a mystery, the star’s fans were much more focused on her very toned body.

Daily Star reports that the comments section was flooded with praise for the singer.

“Yes, give us that Hawaiian goddess look,” one fan told Nicole, while a second Instagram user wrote on the comments section of her latest bikini upload, “Scherzy is insanely [fire].”

But this certainly isn’t the first time Scherzinger has revealed her toned body to the world while in a tropical location this summer.

As Inquisitr previously shared, Nicole showed off her impressive bikini body in a photo she shared last month.

The snap showed the star posing in her swimwear inside an archway in Monaco in a tiny black two piece while rocking wet hair.

Nicole captioned the bikini photo with the profound caption, “A secret to happiness is letting every situation be what it is, instead of what you think it should be.”

As for how the former lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls gets her body ready for bikini season, she previously revealed her diet and fitness secrets in an interview with Express last year.

“I usually try to get a workout in first thing because it jumpstarts my day off right,” Nicole said, revealing that she’s a big fan of hot yoga, spin classes, dance cardio, and running.

“I run all the time, no one can keep up with me, and no one wants to run with me so I just run on my own,” Scherzinger then continued of her passion for running to stay fit, joking that being recognized by her fans only makes her run faster. “I put glasses on and a hat and I run, and if people recognise me I just run off fast.”