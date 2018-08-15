David Beador Acts As Step Dad To Girlfriend Lesley Cook’s Daughter, See The Sweet Video

Shannon Beador's estranged husband went into daddy mode after treating his main squeeze to a birthday trip.

David Beador and girlfriend Lesley Cook are getting serious just months into their romance.

Although David is not yet divorced from his estranged wife, Real Housewives of Orange County Star Shannon Beador, that hasn’t stopped him from flaunting his relationship with Lesley on Instagram. Earlier this week, he was seen bonding with one of her young children.

On August 14, Lesley posted a video of David, who she’s been dating since meeting last December, and her daughter reading a book together. In the location, Lesley said her boyfriend and the child were “somewhere over the rainbow.”

“We’re going on a bear hunt…..,” read the caption of Lesley’s clip.

Prior to sharing her video of David and her daughter, Lesley shared a photo of herself and David enjoying a day at the lake in their swimsuits and thanked the former reality star for taking her on a fun birthday trip.

“Thanks love for an amazing birthday trip!” Lesley wrote with the photo, which was taken in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

David and Lesley’s relationship has been a hot topic on The Real Housewives of Orange County in recent weeks and at one point, the couple was accused of having an affair by Tamra Judge.

As David and Lesley’s romance heats up, his estranged wife Shannon is enjoying the early stages of her new relationship with Scot Matteson. In June, when Shannon and Tamra traveled to New York City for an appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show, Watch What Happens Live, Shannon was seen with Scot and another friend at the Plaza Hotel.

In the weeks that followed, Shannon continued to share photos of herself and her boyfriend, one of which included the couple spending time with one of the three daughters she shares with David.

Shannon and David announced the end of their marriage in October of last year.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” Shannon told People. “I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.