Guilty Matt Lauer Giving Annette Roque Everything She Wants In Divorce Deal --- Up To $20M, 'NY Post' Reports

Lauer reportedly feels guilty after his numerous affairs came to light last year.

Matt Lauer will give soon-to-be ex-wife Annette Roque everything she’s asking for in their divorce deal, including up to $20 million in cash, a new report claims.

Feeling guilty over his multiple affairs that all came to light when NBC suddenly fired him late last year, Lauer has been “bending over backward” to give Roque everything she’s asking for in their divorce settlement, Page Six reported. The means Lauer will be paying Roque up to $20 million in the deal.

The report noted that both Lauer and Roque are intent on finalizing the terms of their divorce so they can put it behind them and focus on their kids.

“Things really have settled down,” a source told the outlet. “Matt and Annette are getting on and they’re both spending time with their kids. They hope to settle the divorce very soon.”

There had been previous reports that the two were remaining civil in their split. Page Six noted that the two were willing to stay in the same room during negotiations and even had a few mutual friends after their split, going on a dinner together to a restaurant in the Hamptons earlier this year.

The pair may have already planned for this. The current report noted that Matt agreed to sign a “postnup agreement” after Roque filed for divorce in 2006, agreeing to pay her an annual stipend and set certain terms if they ever did divorce.

The divorce came after allegations that Lauer had a number of extramarital affairs with his co-workers during his time at NBC. USA Today noted that there were as many as eight victims of his sexual advances.

At the time, Lauer apologized for his behavior. He also said that some of the allegations against him were untrue or mischaracterized, but did not provide details about what was wrong.

“There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions,” Lauer said in his statement. “To the people I have hurt, I am truly sorry. As I am writing this I realize the depth of the damage and disappointment I have left behind at home and at NBC.”

Though Matt Lauer is reportedly aiming to keep his ex-wife happy in their divorce settlement, there are still some details to hash out, Page Six reported. He and Annette Roque are still working out who will get their $36.5 million Hamptons estate, for example.