Kate Hudson Shows Off Bare Baby Bump, Reveals She’s In The ‘Home Stretch’ Of Pregnancy

Pregnant Kate's revealing her bare bump as her due date nears.

Kate Hudson revealed a glimpse at her bare baby bump on Instagram while revealing to her followers that she’s now in the “home stretch” of her third pregnancy. The actress, who’s already mom to two sons, 14-year-old Ryder and 7-year-old Bingham, shared the snap on her social media account as she enjoyed a little relaxation in bed.

The photo showed Kate lounging around as she enjoyed a little television while placing her hand on her growing bump as she took a little downtime. But while it looked as though she was enjoying a relaxing day at home as her due date draws closer, she revealed in the caption that it was actually a throwback upload as she’d been busy working all day on August 14.

“Working all day today and realizing that I should probably be sharing some work life because that’s a huge part of my day to day but… I’m too pregnant and too lazy so here’s a picture of what I wish I was doing all day!” Hudson revealed in the caption of the upload.

She then joked that she was, in fact, wearing clothes despite appearing naked in the photo, teasing that she was “so huge” that her baby bump was actually hiding her shorts as she chowed down on some watermelon.

“Yes, I am clothed here, I’m just so huge you can’t see my shorts…,” Kate joked to her 8.9 million followers. “I can’t see them either.”

Hudson then added that she was nearing her due date by adding the hashtag “#HomeStretch” while also dishing on her cravings by writing that she was having some “#FruityCravings” with a watermelon emoji.

Kate’s been very open about her third pregnancy ever since she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa announced that they were expecting their first child together earlier this year.

As Inquisitr previously reported, just last week, the Fools Gold actress put her bare baby bump on display while trying out some yoga moves.

Sporting a black sports bra and leggings, Hudson could be seen bending backward as she told her fans in the caption to “stretch it out.”

Speaking to The Cut earlier this year, Kate – whose mom is fellow actress Goldie Hawn – opened up about how excited she is to become a mom to a baby girl.

“My whole life has been boys. I have three brothers, I have two sons, I have two nephews, and one beautiful little niece. It’s really been me and Mommy with a whole bunch of boys,” the star shared to the outlet of how her family is dominated by boys.

“I’m excited about the balance. I was excited for my boys as I am for my girl, but at least now, if I have another baby, it really won’t matter what the gender is at all,” she then continued of potentially having a fourth child somewhere down the line. “At least I have one girl!”

As reported by CNN, Hudson and Fujikawa confirmed they had a baby on the way in a video the actress shared on Instagram back in April.

The twosome posted an adorable video showing them revealing the gender to the world during a get-together with their family members.

The video showed the couple and Kate’s kids popping balloons which then had pink confetti pouring out, meaning they would soon be welcoming a daughter into the world.

Hudson hasn’t confirmed her due date, though Romper reported that she’s expected to give birth to her baby girl this fall.