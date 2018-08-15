Jenelle Evans Is Reportedly Being Isolated By Husband David Eason After Rejoining ‘Teen Mom 2’ For Season 9

Does David Eason have full control of his wife?

Jenelle Evans is reportedly being kept away from the people she was once close to.

According to a Hollywood Life report on August 14, the Teen Mom 2 star’s husband, David Eason, appears to be completely in control of her every move.

“Jenelle won’t have a single word said against David, if somebody even tries to raise any concerns about his behavior then she will cut them off, period,” an insider close to the show explained.

As fans have seen in recent months, Eason has spoken out against MTV and against Teen Mom 2 on a number of occasions. He’s also spoken out about several of Evans’ co-stars and former friends, including Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry. All the while, Evans has continued to tell her online audience on Twitter that she supports, and will continue to support and stand by, her husband.

“It’s one thing to be protective of your husband, but Jenelle takes it to a whole other level, and she constantly excuses his behavior, even when it’s just downright bad,” the source continued. “She is definitely becoming more isolated since marrying David, she’s got this ‘us against them’ mentality, and in her eyes, David can do no wrong.”

During the reunion special for Teen Mom 2 Season 8 earlier this week, Evans’ mother, who is currently the legal guardian of her oldest son, 9-year-old Jace, told host Dr. Drew Pinsky that she was afraid Eason would ultimately hurt Evans physically.

Barbara Evans has expressed concern for Eason’s behavior in the past and so have the series’ many fans. Some have even suggested the former reality star is abusive towards Evans and her children, which Evans has denied.

“There’s really not many of Jenelle’s friends who like David, there’s just something off about him, and he does seem to be pretty controlling,” the Hollywood Life insider said. “Barbara’s definitely right to be concerned about him, and she’s not the only person close to Jenelle who’s worried—David has an explosive temper, which he’s shown on many occasions recently, and everyone’s worried for Jenelle’s safety if she becomes the target of his anger for some reason.”

Earlier this year, after going on a rant about the LGBT community, MTV fired Eason from their show. Months later, after weeks of contract negotiations, Evans signed on to appear on Season 9 without him, according to Ashley’s.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her family, don't miss Teen Mom 2 Season 8 when it returns to MTV on August 27 at 9 p.m.