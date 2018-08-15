‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Wednesday, August 15: Thorne Reveals Feelings, Liam & Hope’s New Era [Video]

The new B&B spoiler video shows the reason Thorne doesn't believe in holding back his feelings.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 15 reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) will share an intimate moment where they speak of the future. Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) also tells Katie (Heather Tom) the true reason he wears his heart on his sleeve.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows Hope and Liam talking. Hope gets carried away in the moment and starts to talk about their unborn child. She looks dreamily into Liam’s eyes and tells him that she and the baby are so lucky that they have him in their lives. B&B fans will remember that she told the young Spencer on Monday that she hopes the baby will also be a dreamer like him. It seems as if Hope is about to get everything that she wants. Her first reaction to hearing that she was pregnant with his child was pure joy to be having a child with him. And now she will be Liam’s wife too.

“We are both so lucky to have you in our life.”

The preview clip shows that Katie and Thorne will also share a heartwarming moment. The two have been having a very romantic week which started out with them visiting the Bikini Bar after work. Their date night plans almost fell through due to Will’s babysitter falling ill, but Bill (Don Diamont) took his son for the evening and the two were able to spend some quality time together.

“I just don’t believe in hiding my feelings. Life’s too short for that.”

We love these two! ???? Who’s got the perfect couple name for Katie and Thorne? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/omAC48zPta — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 14, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that Thorne will tell Katie how he feels about her. He will also tell her that he does not believe in hiding his emotions, and then goes on to say that life is too short for not being honest about how one feels.

Longtime B&B fans know that Thorne has lost many women that he loved. One could even say that it started with Ridge’s wife, Caroline Spencer, whom he loved but later died of cancer. This was followed by the woman many believe to be the love of Thorne’s life, Macy Alexander, who died to head trauma, and then Darla, the mother of his daughter, Aly. Aly herself also passed on after Steffy killed her in self-defense. Taking all this in account, it makes sense that Thorne doesn’t believe in keeping your feelings to yourself.

“It feels like the beginning of a new era for us.”

B&B spoilers tease that Liam and Hope will make love. In the spoiler clip, Liam tells Hope that this is the beginning of a new era for them while he rubs her stomach. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.