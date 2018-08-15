Elizabeth Hurley Shows Serious Skin In A Skimpy Swimsuit On A Bodyboard In New Video

Elizabeth showed off her assets as she lay on a motorized body board in the ocean.

Model Elizabeth Hurley was showing off her assets in a skimpy blue swimsuit in a new video she shared on Instagram on August 15. The 53-year-old model and actress was revealing her incredibly toned body in the new clip she shared with her 1 million followers as she was led around the sea on an electric bodyboard.

The video posted to social media showed Hurley laying on her front as she was towed around on the machine that saw her twirling around in circles as she frolicked around in the ocean.

Elizabeth’s seriously toned body was on full display in her backless dark blue one-piece swimsuit, while her long brunette hair was down and she shielded her eyes from the strong sun in dark sunglasses.

Hurley then revealed in the caption that her dark swimsuit was actually taken from her own collection of swimwear, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, while she also joked that the bodyboard she was laying on while playing around in the water is her new favorite toy.

“New favourite toy #privategg,” the British model and actress wrote on the social media site, adding three kissing emojis to her tweet before then tagging Elizabeth Hurley Beach in her new video post.

The latest glimpse at her swimwear comes amid a whole host of recent bikini and swimsuit photos from the star, who’s been enjoying the summer in the sun and sharing the proof across social media.

As Inquisitr previously shared, Elizabeth showed off her toned body in a pink string bikini on Instagram just last month, which was also taken from her collection of beachwear.

The snap showed the star laying on her back in the sand as she showed off her toned body in the tiny two-piece.

Earlier this week, Inquisitr also shared that the mom of one was also revealing her toned body in a Tiffany blue bathing suit while standing on the edge of a yacht and joking that she was testing out new items from her fashion line.

“Test driving the new @elizabethhurleybeach samples (yes, it counts as work),” The Royals star then teased in the caption of the stunning vacation photo.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine back in April, Hurley opened up about how she keeps her body in bikini shape and revealed that she always tried to walk at least 10,000 steps every single day to stay toned, even if she doesn’t always quite manage it.

Neil P. Mockford / Getty Images

“Simple lifestyle choices – such as keeping to a healthy weight and making exercise a part of one’s daily routine – are essential to feeling and looking great,” Elizabeth shared when asked about her diet and fitness routine and how she stays in such great shape.

“I try to stay as active as I can and feel guilty if I don’t hit 10,000 steps a day,” she continued. “That said, if I’m in London rather than the country, I can do pitifully few steps.”