Kate Middleton’s Surprise Role In Meghan Markle’s Wedding, Was She The ‘Mystery Bouquet Woman’?

The theory that's driving royal watchers wild!

Speculation regarding a sweet moment allegedly shared between Meghan Markle and then future sister-in-law Kate Middleton as she headed down the aisle to marry Prince Harry has been debunked by Express.

Royal watchers have been stewing over new footage from the nuptials that sees a woman emerging at the head of the aisle, handing Markle her stunning wedding bouquet.

Many royal watchers believe it was Duchess Kate Middleton who did the honors.

Express revealed that when Markle entered St. George’s Chapel there was a woman waiting in the wings to give the new bride her bouquet of flowers before she married her prince.

The grainy footage, published to an Instagram account dedicated to royal fans, quickly prompted fans to debate who the bouquet-minder was. Middleton was the forerunner for the honors, as her pale yellow Alexander McQueen coat dress and hat were similar to that of the outfit worn by the mystery woman.

The footage was uploaded to an Instagram account devoted to the royal newlyweds, and it has already racked up over 25,000 views.

Fans noted on the Instagram account that the wife of Prince William was “sweet” and “lovely” to do the honor for Markle.

Still, others believed it was not the Duchess of Cambridge but another woman who handed off Markle’s bouquet to her. Many feel Middleton would have already been seated next to Prince William as Markle made her way down the aisle.

Express has revealed the mystery woman handing Markle her flowers was, in fact, Samantha Cohen, the Queen’s former special advisor. The site noted that Cohen agreed to stay on as an interim secretary to Meghan and her new husband Prince Harry following their royal wedding, despite handing in her resignation last September.

The newly-minted Duchess of Sussex was assisted by Cohen as she plunged into royal duties soon after her May wedding to Prince Harry.

It’s an easy mistake to make: Cohen shares the same color hair as the Duchess of Cambridge, and the pair opted to wear outfits in a very similar pale shade for the May 19 wedding.

Kate was instead on hand to help keep the pageboys and flower girls in line on the big day in Windsor.

But while royal fans may be disappointed that the touching moment didn’t feature a sweet gesture between Kate and Meghan, it’s clear the new sisters-in-law have become pretty tight in recent months having attended several high-profile events in recent months, including the annual Wimbledon tennis competition.