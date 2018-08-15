‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, August 15: Steffy’s Business Plans, Katie & Thorne Blast Bill

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, August 14 features Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) who called Katie (Heather Tom) to make sure that they were still on for their date that night. She said that Bill (Don Diamont) would be looking after Will (Finnegan George). Thorne then joined the ladies in the CEO’s office where they were talking about Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) new plans for Forrester Creations. Steffy wanted the women to have a more prominent role in the business. They talked about women’s empowerment issues, with Quinn (Rena Sofer), in particular, talking about the difficulties she faced as a woman starting her own company. Thorne asked them not to neglect the men and their male line. But Steffy said that she wanted women to be front and center in the media. She would be starting a daycare so that she could be close to Kelly at work.

Bill arrived at Katie’s place to take Will for the evening. Bold and the Beautiful recap, via She Knows Soaps, points out that Katie first put Bill in his place by reminding him that he has a duty to connect with his son. She said that now that the Steffy debacle was over he could focus on Will once more. She wants him to be a better role model for their son than he was to Liam and Wyatt, and that Will needs him. He told her that he did apologize to Liam, and that she was right about him needing to spend more time with his youngest son.

Bill was still at the house when Thorne arrives. He taunted her by asking her, “That is what you’re dating?” Thorne reminded him that he doesn’t get a vote in who Katie dates. He also noted that Bill hasn’t been around for Will lately, and that he and Katie deserves better. Bill retorted with, “You?” It was obvious that Bill disliked the notion of Katie moving on with Thorne. He told him that they have different backgrounds, that Thorne had grown up privileged, and that he should stay out of his business. Thorne opined that Bill is not a real dad because he is too self-centered, and that he had also hurt both Liam and Wyatt.

He said that Liam had benefitted from not having Bill in his life when he was growing up. He believed that as a result Liam had grown up with morals and values. Thorne said that sons needed their fathers but in Bill and Will’s case it may be better to “spare Will the curse of being a Spencer and possibly ending up like you.” Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.