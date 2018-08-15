Demi Lovato’s Alleged Dealer Arrested Twice For Drug, Weapon Related Charges, Per ‘Radar Online’

The man who allegedly supplied Demi Lovato with a near-fatal combination of drugs in July is no stranger to the law, having been arrested just one month before he reportedly connected with the singer for the first time in 2018.

TMZ reported that Brandon Johnson was arrested back in March in North Hollywood and the Los Angeles Police Department found in his possession narcotics, a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun and $10k.

The site noted that police officers then searched Johnson’s home only to find more guns, drugs, and ammunition. It has not yet been revealed what charges Johnson faces after the police search.

Johnson was also arrested in June and charged with DUI and possession of cocaine.

Lovato and Johnson first made contact in April of this year, according to TMZ and sources close to the case told the outlet that it was he who supplied the singer with drugs.

TMZ also reported that Johnson was the man Lovato allegedly texted to come over to her Hollywood Hills home at 4 a.m. the morning she overdosed after smoking Oxycodone, which was laced with fentanyl.

The outlet noted that Johnson has denied supplying the singer with drugs.

The Daily Mail reported that Johnson allegedly fled the house after realizing Lovato was not well.

Sources close to the story claim that Johnson revealed he and Lovato allegedly had a “romantic relationship.” That claim has not been supported by Lovato’s camp.

The evening of her near-fatal overdose, the 25-year-old singer had allegedly texted Johnson on July 24 to join her at her home after she attended a party at popular Sunset Strip club Saddle Ranch, according to The Daily Mail.

Friends found the singer unconscious later that same morning, reviving her with Narcan, a drug to treat the victim of an overdose, before calling an ambulance, which rushed the former Camp Rock star to Cedars Sinai Hospital.

Lovato starred in two successful television films under the Camp Rock umbrella, co-starring alongside the Jonas Brothers, Nick, Kevin, and Joe.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Lovato remained at the hospital for two weeks before leaving to head to an in-patient recovery program at a long-term rehabilitation facility in Arizona for help in combatting her addictions. Before checking in, Lovato took a trip to Chicago with her mother Dianna Hart, who accompanied her daughter to meet with a team of addiction specialists and doctors “that were very influential to her in early recovery,” reported Radar.

A source told Radar that Lovato and her mother went to Timberline Knolls treatment center, where the singer rehabbed for three months in 2010.

A report by Entertainment Tonight suggested that Demi Lovato was “stressed out” and “overworked” before her overdose.