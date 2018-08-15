Exclusive ‘OutDaughtered’ Clip Shows Adam Prepping The Quints For A Big Surprise For Danielle

Season 4 of the popular TLC show OutDaughtered has been airing on Tuesday nights since July and fans cannot get enough of the Busby girls’ cuteness. However, as the latest episode reveals a very stressful Christmas for the Busby family, Adam plans to do something nice for Danielle, revealed in an exclusive video clip, reports Romper.

The latest two episodes, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Quintmas” and “I’m Dreaming Of A Cajun Christmas,” take us through the Busby family’s busy Christmas season, including a disastrous visit to Santa Claus and Danielle breaking down at the family Christmas celebration.

The details of the surprise Adam is planning aren’t revealed in the video clip but Adam is shown attempting to teach the quints how a surprise party works. Before Danielle leaves to take care of a few things at the cycle studio she and Adam own, Rush Cycle, Adam is shown asking how she’s feeling. Danielle responds that although she feels better, she is still trying to recuperate some energy. Adam tells her to take all the time she needs at the studio and then speaks to the camera.

TLC

“She’s gonna be gone for a little while, which is perfect, because it gives me just enough time to set up for her surprise. It’s like there’s no sense of joy in the house right now. So I just really hope that what I have planned is gonna cheer [Danielle] up.”

He then reveals that his plan is going to involve the quints as he instructs them on how surprise parties work. When he tells them to jump out and yell “Surprise!” when Danielle gets home, they don’t appear too convinced, but he decides to do a test run anyway.

He tells them to jump out and yell “Surprise!” when he re-enters the room before walking out. Upon his return, the girls are all standing in the same spot, staring at him, and not making a single sound.

Finally, Riley breaks the silence and says “That’s surprise” and then reiterates with “It’s a surprise.”

Adam tells Riley that she has the right idea but that the quints’ response wasn’t quite what he was looking for. He tells them they didn’t do a very good job but they just laugh in response.

“This isn’t gonna go very well,” Adam sighs at the end of the clip.

Hopefully, Adam can get the girls on board with the big surprise and pull it off by the time Danielle gets home.