Olivia Culpo Shows Off Some Skin In A Bikini During A Girls Trip To The Beach

Olivia & Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor hit the beach together in their bikinis.

Model Olivia Culpo showed off her killer body in a tiny bikini as she hit the beach with a friend this week. Daily Mail shared new photos of the star soaking up the sun by the sea during a recent trip to Miami where she revealed some skin in her lilac two-piece swimwear.

The snaps showed Olivia spending some time with her friend, Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor, as the twosome flaunted their toned bikini bodies for the paparazzi on August 13.

Culpo could be seen wearing a lilac bikini with off-the-shoulder straps and seriously high waisted bottoms that pulled up toward her waist. The model had her hair tied back in a bun as she shielded her eyes from the sun in aviator sunglasses while also accessorizing her beach look with large gold hoop earrings.

Devon was matching Olivia with her hair tied back, her gold earrings, and her sunglasses on, but opted for a brighter bikini as she could be seen sporting an orange two-piece as she showed off her model figure during their fun girl’s beach day.

The snaps then showed the besties taking a dip in the ocean as they were photographed waist deep in the Miami water while enjoying a little downtime in Florida.

Olivia Culpo and Devon Windsor brought the heat to the beach. ☀️https://t.co/eCPbLmvzG2 — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) August 15, 2018

But while it was a lilac bikini she was rocking on August 13, it seemed Olivia had another two-piece on her mind this week.

Taking to Instagram on August 12, the star shared a snap of herself rocking another bikini as she enjoyed some time on a yacht.

Culpo shared a snap of herself wearing a red bikini on the social media site as she struck a model pose while climbing back onto a boat following a dip in the ocean.

☀️☀️☀️☀️ A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Aug 14, 2018 at 1:09pm PDT

Culpo, who famously dated Nick Jonas, captioned the bikini snap with three sunshine emojis.

And the star clearly works hard for her toned body. She opened up to Well + Good about her health and fitness routine last year, revealing that she tries to eat as cleanly as possible and also works out with a personal trainer.

“I recently started to go to a personal trainer and that’s really been a game-changer for me,” the model said, adding that she’s “seen a real difference” in her body since she started exercising one on one a few days a week.

“On the other days I’ll go to SoulCycle, FlyBarre, or Pilates, or I’ll just run on the treadmill or go on a hike,” Culpo then continued of her go-to exercises.

Olivia also spoke to the outlet about eating healthy. “I love to make quinoa with egg whites, sauteed kale, sweet potato, and a little avocado on the side,” she said.