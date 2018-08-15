‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recaps For Monday August 13: Wyatt Taunts Katie, Liam & Steffy Reminisce, Hope’s News

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, August 13 features Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) who were enjoying some pillow talk after making love. Soap Central reports that he was pleased that he wore “Brooke’s Bedroom” in Brooke’s bedroom. He was referring to the silk boxers which Brooke retrieved from under the covers. He felt that the line, now called “Intimates,” didn’t have the same feeling. The two talk about enjoying these special moments despite the volatility of life, and that their bedroom would always be a haven of peace.

Hope (Annika Noelle) entered the room later when they were both dressed. She showed off her ring and told them that Liam had proposed. Brooked was excited for her daughter, but Ridge was visibly irritated. After he leaves, Hope said that she and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were stepsisters who would now also be connected by their children. She hoped that she and Steffy could find peace.

Bold and the Beautiful recaps, via She Knows Soaps, indicates that Steffy told Liam (Scott Clifton) that she saw him propose to Hope with her own ring. She understood Hope’s reasoning and would keep her engagement ring for Kelly. Liam and Steffy reminisce about their relationship and how they hurt each other. They remember their zip line wedding in Australia, and Liam said that Kelly was not a mistake. He said that he couldn’t think of a better role model for their daughter than Steffy and that he was grateful to her. Steffy said that she made her decision but it was hard to move forward, but that she didn’t need a man to define her. Liam responded by saying that just because Kelly’s mama didn’t need a man, it did not mean that she didn’t have one and that he would always be just a phone call away.

Back at the Bikini Bar, Katie (Heather Tom), Thorne (Ingo Rademacher), Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Sally (Courtney Hope) run into each other. Wyatt asked if Katie was happy, and she replied that she was. Wyatt asked, “Do you have my dad’s approval yet?” referring to Bill’s need to approve of the men in Katie’s life. Katie nearly choked on her drink, before pointing out that Wyatt had also moved on with Sally. Later, Thorne queries Katie’s reaction to seeing Wyatt with Sally. She doesn’t answer him directly, but rather said it would be hypocritical of her as she also had moved on.

Sally and Wyatt talk on the couch after making love. She remarked that not too long ago things were pretty intense between him and Katie. She said that she didn’t want him to pretend with her if he still had feelings for Katie, but he stopped her mid-sentence by kissing her. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.