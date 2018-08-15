Ashley Benson And Cara Delevingne Spotted Kissing In London

Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne were spotted smooching it up in London this week. The pair was spotted at London’s Heathrow Airport kissing on Tuesday, according to People.

Benson and the Paper Towns star were spotted cuddling up while waiting for a taxi. They exchanged multiple kisses.

Delevingne wore cornrow braids with her tan jacket, grey sweatpants, and sneakers while Benson wore a white T-shirt, jean jacket, and black pants with black sunglasses and a gold “C” necklace. They only had one suitcase with them, a coveted Supreme X Rimowa suitcase which initially retailed for $1,800 but now sells for double that on the resell market, though Delevingne also was wearing a backpack.

This happens just days after Benson was spotted “kissing a mystery guy” at Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday, according to People. Though at the party she was also hanging out with Bella Hadid and Delevingne, according to a guest.

But this isn’t the first time the pair has been spotted out together. According to the Daily Mail, the two of them stepped out hand in hand during what looked like a double date in New York City this past April. Then, in May, they were seen leaving a Lauryn Hill concert together in New York City, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Also, just last week, before Jenner’s birthday, they were spotted celebrating Delevingne’s birthday with friends at Sofitel’s Riviera 31 in Los Angeles.

“Cara and Ashley were enjoying each other’s company, sitting closely together at a front row table by the dance floor. When the two weren’t sitting, they were intimately dancing with each other and laughing throughout the night,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

It is a relatively new relationship, just coming a few months after the Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne rumors. Back in March, Delevingne, 26, and Paris Jackson were photographed sharing a smooch together. A source told People that they are “just friends.”

“They have a flirty friendship but aren’t dating or in a relationship,” said the source. “Paris is 19-years-old and living her life. She has no plans to settle down any time soon.”

Benson’s most recent relationship was with Ryan Good, Justin Bieber’s former stylist. The pair dated on and off but eventually split in 2014.

Reps for both Benson and Delevingne have yet to comment on the romance but a kiss-filled photo is proof enough for a few of their fans.