Blake Shelton Has Changed His Mind About Having Kids With Gwen Stefani, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are among Hollywood’s most beloved couples. However, after months of rumors about Blake wanting to having children with Gwen, he’s allegedly changed his mind.

According to an August 14 report by Hollywood Life, it has been rumored that Blake Shelton and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, have been talking about having a child together throughout their entire relationship. However, Blake has reportedly had a change of heart when it comes to fathering a child with the singer.

Sources tell the outlet that Shelton has decided that he’s happy just being apart of Stefani’s children’s lives. Gwen shares three children, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4, with her former husband, Gavin Rossdale, and Blake has become like a step-father to them.

“Blake has had constant thoughts of being a father and when it gets to a fever pitch, he brings himself back to earth and decides against it. The reason for that is that he has his hands full with Gwen’s kids and he is enjoying how that is going.”

Meanwhile, if Blake Shelton did become a father, he reportedly thinks it would be “cool” to take a page out of George Clooney’s book, and wait until later in life to do so. As many fans know, Clooney, 57, just celebrated the first birthday of his twins, Ella and Alexander, last month.

“He feels that it might be cool to be a father later in life kind of like how George Clooney did it. He knows certain preparations would have to be made especially if he wanted Gwen’s child. It might go through surrogate or adoption by that time, but all those options are very much on the table and have been talked about. There’s is still a big piece missing in [Blake’s] life,” an insider dished.

Meanwhile, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, there is certainly no lack of love between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Gwen recently opened up about her loving relationship with the country music singer. Stefani, the lead singer of the band No Doubt, says that she shares a special bond with Shelton, and that he has “changed her life” and become “such an inspiration” to her and her career.

“He’s my homeboy. He’s my homey. He’s just really an amazing all-around human so I feel so grateful for that. He’s inspired me so much. He’s changed my life,” Gwen previously gushed to E! Online about Blake.