Scott Disick & Son Mason Are All Smiles As They Run Errands Together In L.A.

Scott Disick and his lookalike son, Mason, were spotted out in L.A. this week looking happy and holding hands.

According to an August 14 report by the Daily Mail, Scott Disick wore cargo shorts and a gray T-shirt with black sneakers, as well as sunglasses, while Mason, 8, mirrored his father’s casual and comfy look by wearing gray Nike shorts, a black t-shirt, black sneakers, and a gold chain around his neck.

Both Scott and Mason wore smiles as they held hands during their shopping trip in Calabasas. As many Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans know, Mason Disick is the oldest son of Scott and his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian. The couple also share a daughter together, Penelope, 6, as well as another son, Reign, 3.

Kourtney and Scott never got married, but did spend 10 years together. The couple split back in 2016 amid claims that Disick was out of control with his drinking and hard partying. Fans also rarely saw Scott head out on solo trips with any of his children back then.

Since that time, Scott Disick began dating Lionel Richie’s daughter, Sofia Richie, 19. The couple have been seen multiple times with the Disick children, and Scott has seemingly been spending more and more time with the kids.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian also moved on after his split with Scott Disick. The reality star began dating model Younes Bendjima, but after nearly two years together called it quits last week.

Hollywood Life claims that the Kardashian sisters have been trying to push Kourtney to reunite with Scott ever since her breakup with Younes. Khloe Kardashian even tried to make a reunion happen during Kylie Jenner’s birthday party last week, which allegedly annoyed both Kourt and Scott.

“Scott and Kourtney were being pushed together by her family all night at Kylie’s birthday party. It was so obvious that Kourtney’s family wants her to get back together with Scott. They even made them sit beside each other at the dinner,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, the source added that Kourtney Kardashian’s sisters think she and Scott Disick “belong together.”

“Kourt’s sisters kept making comments about how they belong together. — It was over the top. Khloe was the worst of them all, she wouldn’t stop pushing them together and even said they should just get drunk and hook–up for old times sake.”

However, People Magazine reports that Kourtney Kardashian only wants to have a co-parenting relationship with Scott Disick going forward, and does not plan to get back together with her baby daddy following her recent split.