‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Thinks Ex-Wife Kailyn Lowry Is Desperate For Attention, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is allegedly getting sick of his former wife and co-star, Kailyn Lowry, slamming him via social media, on the show, and on her podcast.

According to an August 14 report by Hollywood Life, Javi Marroquin is fed up with Kailyn Lowry and her comments about their past relationship. Sources tell the outlet that Javi thinks Kail is desperate for attention, which is why she continues to bring up the past.

Last week, one Twitter user told Kailyn that Javi could likely only get girls because of his involvement with Teen Mom 2. Lowry went on to reply that when she met Marroquin, he claimed to have no idea who she was but, after investigating his Twitter account, found out that he had tweeted her before their meeting. Kail also claims that before that Javi had been chosen to appear on MTV’s True Life, but the girl he was with backed out.

Kailyn Lowry went on to reveal that she married Javi Marroquin during a time when she was not in the right state of mind. “I was young and ignored red flags apparently. What most would call desperate,” she stated.

Since Lowry and Marroquin’s split they’ve both moved on. Kail had a baby with her former boyfriend, Chris Lopez, and Javi went on to date his Teen Mom 2 co-star, Briana DeJesus. After their split he rekindled his romance with Lauren Comeau, and the two are now expecting a son together.

“Javi thinks it’s just sad that Kailyn has this constant need to seek attention, and he really doesn’t want to be part of her games anymore. [He] is super happy with Lauren [Comeau], their relationship is really happy and stable, and they’re building a great future together,” an insider stated.

The source also claims that all Javi Marroquin wants is for Kailyn Lowry to stop talking about him. Although he wishes nothing but the best for the Teen Mom 2 star, he allegedly wants her out of his life as much as possible going forward.

“Javi just wants Kailyn to stop dragging him into her drama, he’s moved on, and he wishes Kailyn would do the same. Javi doesn’t wish any ill will towards Kailyn, she’s the mother of his son, but he really wants as little to do with her as possible.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Javi Marroquin says that his relationship with Kailyn Lowry is completely over and that he’s very happy with Lauren Comeau. Fans won’t see Lauren appear on Teen Mom 2, but Javi claims that he’s good with the decision, and also stated that he plans to propose to the mother of his unborn child in the near future.