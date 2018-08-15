Taylor Swift Broke Down In Tears During A Show Over Her Sexual Assault Case Against A DJ

Taylor opened up to fans during her Tampa show on her one-year anniversary of going to court over a sexual assault case.

Taylor Swift opened up to her fans about her experience dealing with a sexual assault case, and it was a moving moment for everyone. After she played “King of My Heart,” Taylor paused her show to reflect on where she was exactly a year ago, which was in a courtroom in Denver, Colorado. In fact, Taylor was dealing with a counter-lawsuit presented by DJ David Mueller. The DJ wanted $3 million in damages because he lost his job after Taylor accused him of groping her in 2013. However, the civil court jury sided with Swift, and she won $1, which was a symbolic gesture.

Above all, Taylor reflected on the people who have gone through similar situations as her, but were not believed, reported Hollywood Life.

“I guess I just think about all of the people who weren’t believed, or haven’t been believed or who are afraid to speak up because they don’t think they will be believed. And I just want to say I’m sorry to everyone who ever wasn’t believed because I don’t know what turn my life would take if people hadn’t believed me when I said that something happened to me.”

The singer went on to thank her fans for their support, as well as apologizing for breaking down, saying “Sorry, I just haven’t really talked about it. And I’m just not really composed at all.”

Taylor Swift gets emotional as she talks about her sexual assault trial for the first time ever at her #repTourTampa show! ????❤ "I'm sorry to whoever wasn't believed. I don't know what turn my life would have taken if people didn't believe me!" pic.twitter.com/TFHpUgX7aq — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) August 15, 2018

All of the fans that attended the Tampa show actually received a yellow $1 bill that described the lawsuits that Taylor had to deal with. It also gave fans a heads up that Taylor would be talking about her issues at a certain point in the show. It asked fans “At that time can you please hold up this $1 bill in solidarity and support for her and all victims of sexual assault?” Many fans complied, and afterward showered the star with messages of support on social media.

The incident that sparked all of the lawsuits took place during a meet-and-greet photo session in June 2013. Swift claims that Mueller grabbed her backside, detailed People. Throughout all of the lawsuits, Mueller has maintained his innocence.

A year ago today Taylor Swift won her sexual assault case. And in case you were unaware,

SHE was SUED by her perpetrator because he was consequently fired. She won her countersuit for a symbolic one dollar. “I'm not going to allow you or your client to say I am to blame." pic.twitter.com/TvwpcP9XHV — ????Maleigha Sari (@MaleighaSari) August 14, 2018

And while Mueller was without a job for a while, he eventually landed a position as co-host on Jackson & Jonbob on KIX 92.7 in Mississippi, reported CNN. While the station faced backlash from people who don’t believe Mueller ought to be employed, the chief executive officer of Delta Radio, Larry Fuss, said that “[Mueller]’s very sincere and if you talk to him face to face, he comes off as sincere.”