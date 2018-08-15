Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Spark Engagement Rumors While Shopping For Jewelry

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be looking to walk down the aisle very soon, and are sparking some serious engagement rumors.

According to an August 14 report by E! Online, Kylie Jenner and her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott, have fans talking after they were spotted taking a recent trip to the jewelry store this week.

The outlet claims that the couple spent one hour shopping at Polacheck’s Jewelers in Calabasas just days after Kylie’s 21st birthday. The pair didn’t bring their baby girl, Stormi Webster, with them for the outing, but they did have their security detail in tow.

Sources reveal that Kylie Jenner looked absolutely “glowing” during the shopping trip, and that she didn’t try to hide her happiness from other shoppers at the establishment. Kylie and Travis were said to have bought “a couple items” while there, and then left the store holding hands happily.

A second source confirmed that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are very much talking about getting married in the future, and that it is “only a matter of time” before the couple are engaged.

“Kylie and Travis have definitely discussed getting married and she has expressed what type of ring she would want Travis to buy her. It would definitely be over the top. They are not engaged right now but have talked about it, and it’s only a matter of time,” the insider stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, is said to be worried that her youngest child may actually skip the engagement and the big wedding ceremony all together and just take off with Travis Scott to elope.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Kris is worried that she may not get to watch Kylie walk down the aisle, and that as much as she loves Travis and wants him to join their famous family, she’ll be crushed if she’s not at their wedding.

Meanwhile, there is another reason why Kris Jenner may not want Kylie Jenner to run off and get married to Travis Scott without anyone knowing. Kris allegedly wants to protect her daughter’s near billion-dollar empire and have a prenup “locked into place” before a possible wedding. The insider goes on to add that Kylie is often “unpredictable” and “cannot be told what to do.”

“Kris is a little worried that Kylie might elope with Travis. He’s planning a special surprise for Kylie’s 21st birthday and Kris fears he might whisk Kylie off and marry her without any warning,” the outlet claims.