Khloe Kardashian No Longer Pushing Tristan Thompson To Get Engaged, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe Kardashian is said to be happy with what she has in her life at the moment. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is so content that she’s even allegedly stopped pushing her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, to propose to her.

According to an August 14 report by Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian is so wrapped up in being a first time mother to her baby daughter, True, that she has eased up on Tristan Thompson about marriage.

However, sources tell the outlet that the reality TV star still very much wants to walk down the aisle with her NBA player baby daddy, and would accept a a ring from him if he were to pop the question in the near future.

“True has given her so much satisfaction. [Khloe] loves finally being a mom after her tough journey. [She] would not say no to a proposal, but it’s not something she’s pushing for anymore. She decided to stop putting pressure on things and just let it happen naturally. Now that she has True in her life, and Tristan has stepped up as an amazing father, Khloe feels like everything is going to be OK no matter what happens between them,” an insider revealed.

The source adds that Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal has also impacted the way Khloe Kardashian thinks about a possible marriage to him. As many fans will remember, the NBA star was busted cheating on his baby mama back in April when photos and video of him with other women surfaced online only days before Khloe gave birth to baby True. Now, Kardashian is said to be more apprehensive of tying herself to Thompson.

“Khloe was so ready to be engaged and married to Tristan, and then the cheating happened. That threw all her thoughts about the situation out the window. She is now much more guarded and wants to make 1000% sure that Tristan has changed for the better.”

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson has allegedly been working hard to prove to Khloe Kardashian that he can be the man she wants him to be. The insider claims that Tristan once “had it all” but that he now has to “work for it” if he ever wants to marry Khloe. “He is still proving himself to her and any engagement or marriage discussions is still a little more down the line to happen if at all,” the source added.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently living together in L.A. until the new NBA season begins this fall.