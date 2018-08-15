‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday, August 14: Lily Berates Cane For Foolish Plan

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, August 14, brings unexpected realizations, arguments, and a romantic surprise.

At the Dive Bar, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) discussed the evening at Sharon’s and then the details of J.T.’s murder. When Nikki went to grab drinks, Nate (Brooks Darnell) showed up. He wanted Victoria to show him around sometime, but she declined. Nikki returned and told Victoria Nate is her new doctor, and he tried to get to the bottom of Nikki’s stress.

When Nate left, Victoria freaked out about the possibility that Nate could figure out what happened to J.T., and ruin everything. Nikki revealed that the stress of the situation took its toll on her, but didn’t think that Nate would put it together. Victor (Eric Braeden) showed up, and Victoria gave him a Reed update, and Victor expressed his pride in his grandson.

Later, he surprised Nikki with a lovely couple’s massage followed by a romantic dinner. His goal — to make sure Nikki’s stress is relieved. He did react with surprise, though, when Nikki told him she wasn’t worried that J.T. might return. They discussed protecting their loved ones, and then later said how each other’s love helped them feel better.

Meanwhile, at Hamilton-Winters Group, Lily (Christel Khalil) told Cane (Daniel Goddard) she wasn’t willing to run away from her problems. She planned to stay in Genoa City to face her potential punishment. Lily expressed her anger that Cane would risk jail time for purchasing the tickets. Then, Lily got upset when she found out that Cane took advice from Colin (Tristan Rogers), who is a known criminal.

Ultimately, she reminded Cane that he tried to hide the truth of her running the red light from Devon (Bryton James), which added to Devon’s anger. Lily took off and later ran into Victoria who complained about trying on bridesmaids dresses so that her ex-sister-in-law could become her sister-in-law. Victoria and Nate met up again, and once more Victoria urged him to keep his nose out of her parent’s business.

Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) sat on the patio at Crimson Lights and planned to see Devon to talk him out of pushing for a stiff sentence for their mom. When they went to Devon’s they ran into Nate instead, and Nate urged them never to lose themselves while fighting injustices. Later, they meet up with their mom and dad at the Dive Bar and agree to stick together as a family.

At Crimson Lights, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) argue with each other a bit, and then they started discussing Nick (Joshua Morrow) and when he stayed the night away from Sharon’s (Sharon Case). Ultimately, Summer put everything together, and she said, “Oh my God, my mom hooked up with my dad!”

