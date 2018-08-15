Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Curves In Skimpy Bathing Suit During Vacation With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has lost over 30 pounds since giving birth to her daughter, True Thompson, and she’s ready to show off her new post-baby body.

According to an August 14 report by the Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian was photographed wearing a skimpy one piece bathing suit in Mexico while on vacation with boyfriend Tristan Thompson this week.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn’t wear her usual cover up to hide her backside while hitting the beach on Tuesday. Instead, Khloe showed off her curves wearing a brown one piece bathing suit, large hoop earrings, a gold chain, and a bracelet. She completed her beach look by donning oversized blue tinted sunglasses.

The report reveals that Khloe Kardashian played in the ocean with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and two other male friends while her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, relaxed by the pool at Joe Francis’ Caba San Lucas house, where the group is currently staying.

However, after Khloe played in the ocean with her sister and friends, she did decide to cover up her famous backside with a leopard print sarong, which she later tied around he waist as she headed back to the beach house to reunite with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian hit the Mexico surf in a one-piece swimsuit with sister Kendall Jenner and beau Tristan Thompson https://t.co/JaHXtC4Sj4 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 14, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently spoke out about her relationship with Tristan Thompson after it was rumored that she had labeled the romance “complicated” during Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash in L.A. last week.

During Kylie’s party, party goers were supposed to choose a specific colored cup to drink out of that correlated with their relationship status. Pink cups meant that the person was “taken,” yellow cups signified that the person was “single,” and green cups were used to label the guests’ dating life as “complicated.” During the party Khloe was seen drinking from a green cup, which sparked interest among fans.

However, Kardashian quickly took to social media to clear up any rumors that had been circulating stemming from her choice of cup color at Kylie’s birthday party.

“People are reaching. I ordered a drink, it came in a cup, I drank it. End of story. Not that deep lol. I’m sure I drank out of every colored cup that night,” Khloe explained on her Instagram account this week.

However, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may be using their Mexico getaway as a way to reconnect and work through any issues that might still be lingering between them. Sources told E! News that the couple were spotted looking deep in serious conversation while enjoying the beach together earlier this week.