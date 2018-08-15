Watch Real Madrid Vs. Atletico Madrid UEFA Super Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

European Champions Real Madrid open the post-Ronaldo era against their crosstown rivals, the Europa League-winning Atletico Madrid, in the 2018 UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Whichever team emerges victorious from Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup showdown in Estonia, Spain’s La Liga comes out the winner, as ESPN reports, with last season’s UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid facing their crosstown rivals, Atletico Madrid — winners of the 2017/2018 UEFA Europa League — for the annual kickoff to the European club championship season which will live stream from Tallinn.

With a Spanish team guaranteed to take home the Super Cup, a La Liga side will have won the season-opening trophy in nine of the last 10 contests. In the previous nine Super Cups, Real Madrid and Barcelona have won three apiece, while Atletico has captured two trophies. But in league play last year, with Barcelona winning the La Liga title, Atletico actually placed higher than their Madrid rivals, edging out Real for second place on the La Liga table by three points.

The UEFA Super Cup this season carries extra meaning for Real Madrid, who have now won three UEFA Champions League titles in a row, as Real will play their first competitive game since the summer departure of global superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for Italian champions Juventus. According to Sky Sports, Ronaldo’s departure will mean a heightened role for Wales and former Tottenham Hotspur superstar Gareth Bale.

Gareth Bale will take an increased role for Real Madrid after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. Daniel Ochoa de Olza / AP Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid UEFA Super Cup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. Eastern European Summer Time at 15,000-seat A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Estonia, on Wednesday, August 15. In the United States and Canada Eastern Time Zone that start time will be 3 p.m., noon in the Pacific time zone. In Spain, the match gets underway at 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time, and in the United Kingdom, the live stream will get started at 8 p.m. British Summer Time.

Real Madrid acquired Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois from Premier League club Chelsea in the summer, but Courtois is not expected to see time in the net despite traveling with the club to Estonia for Wednesday’s Super Cup, because he somehow failed to register with UEFA for the match, according to the Metro newspaper.

According to the BBC, the Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid showdown will be the first time in 43 years that both UEFA Super Cup sides have hailed from the same city.

New Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois will not be eligible to play in the UEFA Super Cup. Brian Westerholt / AP Images

To watch the Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid UEFA Super Cup matchup live stream online from A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn, Estonia, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT, or by downloading the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Madrid vs. Madrid showdown streaming live to their TV sets.

Another way to watch the Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid all-La Liga showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription is for fans to sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. All of those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that weeklong period, fans can watch the UEFA Super Cup match live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, the Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid match will live stream via BT Sport, while in Spain itself, Movistar will carry the match live. In Canada, BeIn Sports Canada will carry the UEFA Super Cup live stream.