Man Tests Positive For ‘Every Possible Kind Of Drug’ After Being Pulled Over By Police

A driver in Spain tested positive for cannabis, cocaine, alcohol, and more after being pulled over by police.

Police are used to pulling people over for being intoxicated. But one driver in Spain beat all the odds, testing positive for “every possible kind of drug” after they were pulled over. This included cannabis, amphetamines/methamphetamine, cocaine, opiates, and alcohol, according to Euro News.

Police arrived at the scene by Carcastillo after a neighbor reported around 8:30 a.m. that “several people were getting in a vehicle influenced by alcoholic beverages.” There were also three others in the car during the incident, detailed the Miami Herald. Everyone involved was between 26 and 29 years old.

As a result, the driver has to pay a 2,000 euro fine and suffered a 6-point deduction on his license. The fines include a 1,000 euro fine for failing the alcohol test, and another 1,000 euro fine for failing the drug test. The vehicle was also impounded. But it doesn’t look like he’ll be facing any jail time or further charges.

The use of breath tests is sometimes contested. For example, one man named Nathan Wood was pulled over when he was driving under the influence. Although he was so drunk that “his legs couldn’t support his own weight,” he passed the breath test twice, once outside and once at the station, reported the Daily Star. However, the fun and games all ended once a drug test was administered, and he had cocaine, diazepam, and temazepam in his system. Woods managed to avoid jail time, however, as he had no prior convictions.

In a separate incident, a mom was accused of driving under the influence of cocaine and a cocktail of other drugs. These included 800 micrograms of Valium per liter while the legal limit is 550, as well as 2.6 grams of THC, indicating the use of cannabis.

It wasn’t anything shocking to hear, however, as the mom had previously been convicted 12 out of 20 times in the past for similar charges. The children were taken away from the mother by social services, according to Wales Online.

In this instance, the mom was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, and banned from driving for two years. The judge focused on what it must have been like for the children in the car.

“It was not just irresponsible but downright dangerous – [the children] were in a moving car with a heavily stoned mother, clearly unable to control it. They must have been terrified and bewildered.”

They also added that “You should never have been anywhere near the wheel of car, never mind with children in the back.”