She added that Trump encouraged 'Apprentice' contestant Gene Simmons to speak of Ivanka sexually

While much of the focus of the tell-all book by Omarosa Manigault Newman is about her interpersonal relationship with Donald Trump and allegations about race, she also talks about Trump’s attitude and behavior toward his daughter Ivanka, and how it made her and others in the White House uncomfortable.

The Daily Mail quotes Omarosa as saying that Donald Trump often objectified his daughter in front of others on the Apprentice and around the campaign and the White House. She says she recalls that Trump encouraged KISS lead singer Gene Simmons to speak about Ivanka in sexual terms while he was competing on Celebrity Apprentice.

Donald Trump asked Simmons, “What do you think of Ivanka? How’s she doing?”

Omarosa says that Simmons leered at Ivanka’s breasts and answered Ivanka’s father.

“She’s a very, very sexy, desirable young woman who I’m looking forward to getting to know much better if you know what I mean, with all due respect.”

Omarosa said that others in the room were uncomfortable as Trump urged Simmons to keep talking about Ivanka.

“I believe he covets his daughter. It’s uncomfortable to watch.”

The strangest part according to the former White House employee was that it seemed commonplace to Ivanka.

'Dr. Oz Show' Edits Out Creepy Donald Trump Comment About Kissing Daughter Ivanka https://t.co/h11joq8ydR pic.twitter.com/OxYt97BbT8 — TheWrap (@TheWrap) September 15, 2016

Omarosa says that Simmons actually disgusted her more than the way Trump regarded his daughter.

“[Gene Simmons is] the most disgusting misogynist I have ever met.”

Manigault Newman says that Trump doesn’t seem to realize that his relationship with Ivanka is peculiar.

“Their relationship goes right up to the line of appropriate father/daughter behavior and jumps right over it.”

But Omarosa says it’s not only Donald Trump who is invested in the unhealthy relationship, it’s Ivanka too, says People Magazine. In her new book Unhinged, she explains that to an outsider, the relationship doesn’t appear to be father/daughter.

“As long as I’d known Trump, I’d observed the way he hugs, touches, and kisses Ivanka; the way she calls him Daddy.”

Omarosa, who is now at odds with Trump since her spontaneous firing from her White House position, says that it’s as if the strange relationship between Donald and Ivanka Trump has been going on for so long that they don’t realize that others are cringing.

“It appeared to me that Ivanka had gotten so used to his touching her in ways that made others cringe and either didn’t notice it anymore or purposefully allowed it to happen.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has dismissed Unhinged and its author outright, saying that it is full of lies, preferring not to address it any further.