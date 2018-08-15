When 11-Year-Old Is Grabbed By Strange Man, Sister Throws Hot Coffee On Him To Stop Abduction

When a Michigan man tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl, he got quite the surprise. The girl put up a fight and her sister was armed with a cup of coffee, which she threw in his face to prevent the abduction from happening. She also had friends who were willing to step in and make sure everyone got home safe that night.

CNN reported that Allison Eickhoff was with a group of four friends ranging from 11 to 14 years old on Friday night. They purchased drinks at the gas station, then noticed that a strange man was following them. The girls headed to a well-lit area in front of the Dollar General Store, but it did not stop the man from grabbing Allison.

“He said, ‘You’re coming with me.’ And like, he grabbed my face,” She told reporters. “This cannot be happening. I thought it was a test at first, but then I’m like, ‘This is real.'”

That was when it was time for Allison’s 13-year-old sister, Lauren, to use whatever she had in her reach, which just happened to be a cup full of hot coffee.

“I grabbed my drink and chucked it at his head. I tried, I punched him in the head,” she explained.

The other girls stepped into the fight to protect Allison. Millington Police said that the man grabbed the hair of another girl after letting go of Allison, but the girls continued to kick and punch him, screaming the whole time. He let go and the girls ran away to a nearby restaurant, where someone called 911. The girls were not hurt in the struggle. It could have ended much worse if they had not made the choice to fight.

Police: Michigan girls throw hot coffee on man to thwart abduction https://t.co/ujY29xH4CR — Detroit Free Press (@freep) August 14, 2018

“The girls did exactly what they should have done,” Millington Police Department Chief Jason Oliver told CNN. “They took fight instead of flight and they stuck together. They fought off their attacker and they won.”

Their attacker has been identified as 22-year-old Bruce Hipkins. His mug shot shows him wearing a white T-shirt with a large coffee stain down the front. He has been charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor, including kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment. According to Tuscola County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Reene, Hipkins also faces two counts each of sexual misconduct and assault and battery.

Hipkin is currently in the Tuscola County Jail after being arraigned on Monday. His bond was set for $250,000.