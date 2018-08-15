WWE News: Ronda Rousey Was Tormented By A Flying Bat On ‘Raw’ And People Are Loving It

The 'Baddest Woman On the Planet' had a different kind of fight to deal with on 'Raw.'

This Sunday, Ronda Rousey is going to have a shot at capturing the Raw Women’s Championship when she faces Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam. On this week’s Monday Night Raw, she stood outside the ring as her future opponent took on Ember Moon and it was meant to push their match, but something else stood out. While Rousey was outside the ring and watching the action, a bat paid her a visit in the arena and people lost their minds.

Ronda Rousey actually opened Raw by coming out to pay tribute to Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart who passed away earlier in the day. Rousey was going to be in the corner of her friend Natalya who was set to face Bliss, but Nattie obviously wanted to be with her family after her father’s passing.

With that being said, Ember Moon took Nattie’s spot and Rousey still stood outside to support her friend’s replacement. She was set to take on Bliss or her friend Alicia Fox if the moment called for it, but Rousey found herself having to deal with an unexpected visitor in the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina — a bat.

The official website of WWE even posted a video of it and pinpointed where the bat ended up flying during the match.

Even if WWE hadn’t put a spotlight on the bat as it flew around, you can easily see it when it is ringside. Ronda Rousey is obviously freaked out by the whole situation, but she continued to keep her cool as best as humanly possible.

Still, she couldn’t help but get a little spooked by the bat who was hovering around her feet and flying very close to her throughout the match. Rousey was able to be a good sport about it all, though, and even poked fun at herself on social media on Tuesday.

Social media lit up after the bat was spotted during Monday Night Raw, and it was obvious that others were distracted as well. Anyone watching WWE on Monday evening could see that the crowd was overly caught up in the bat flying around ringside.

Unfortunately, it did take away from the action in the ring. Lots of fans pointed it out on Twitter and it was almost instant that media sites covered the event itself and the reaction from Rousey.

WWE

Obviously, the fans had a lot of fun with the whole situation.

Bliss should come out dressed in a bat outfit on the next raw lol rousey might run — Robert Zimiga (@RobertZimiga) August 14, 2018

Evverybody should now throw plastic bats at Rousey — Mathieu Fauchon (@fauchonmathieu) August 14, 2018

Beach balls now bats — Mark R (@SCWP514) August 14, 2018

Ronda Rousey has been called the baddest woman on the planet on a number of occasions, and she has earned that distinction. When it comes to facing off with a bat which is flying around your feet at Monday Night Raw, though, that’s a totally different situation. On Sunday, she will go after her first title when she faces off against Alexa Bliss, but it will be interesting to see if the champion brings Ronda’s latest enemy into the feud.