‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday, August 15: Summer Accuses Phyllis Of Backstabbing Billy

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, August 15, bring conflict, heartache, and a surprising twist to Genoa City!

Lily (Christel Khalil) readies herself to face the worst as her day in court approaches, according to She Knows Soaps. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) feels that Lily’s clean record and apparent remorse will be enough to get the judge to go easy on her. However, she knows that Devon (Bryton James) is furious and plans to ask for the maximum sentence of 20 years, which may hold some sway with the judge.

Despite being strong for her kids and assuring them everything would turn out fine, Lily steels herself against the possibility of spending a long time in prison. She knows that nearly anything could happen in Genoa City.

Meanwhile, before he prepares Lily, Michael stands up for Lauren (Tracey Bregman). He tells Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) how displeased he is that she plans to support Billy (Jason Thompson) with “Jabotique” despite the fact that they will be outright competition for Lauren and Fenmore’s. Surely Phyllis didn’t forget that she and Lauren are friends.

Although Phyllis seems to feel that the two stores may serve different markets, she agrees to see if she can try to get Billy to tone it down just a bit. Even so, Lauren is still working hard to get Fenmore’s out of the contract with Jabot. At this point, Lauren doesn’t trust Billy not to torpedo her company somehow, and she’s gone through way too much to keep it afloat recently to see a CEO like Billy ruin it now.

Finally, Summer (Hunter King) gets angry when she realizes that Phyllis isn’t fully supporting Billy anymore when Phyllis gives her the heads up that Lauren may try to get out of her Jabot contract. Phyllis even asks for Summer’s help in getting Billy to pull back on his plans. Summer cannot believe that Phyllis plans to try to get Billy to tone it down on his big new idea for the 30 “Jabotique” stores. Billy kept it under wraps, but that’s no reason for Phyllis to undermine her boyfriend.

Summer thinks that Phyllis is backstabbing her boyfriend, which Summer would never do despite the fact that everything she’s done recently has been to blow up Billy’s life. When they get into an argument over it, Summer finally reveals that she knows her mom cheated on Billy. Then, she drops an even bigger bombshell — Summer knows exactly what her mom did and who she did it with.