Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Midriff In Sporty Chic Crop Top And Tiny Shorts In NYC

Emily wore a sporty chic crop top and tiny shorts while hanging out in NYC with husband Sebastian McClard.

Emily Ratajkowski is finally back in NYC after some jet-setting, and she was seen kissing husband Sebastian McClard as she took on the town in a sexy, sporty chic outfit. She wore a long-sleeved and collared crop top with the Coca-Cola logo on the front. The shirt is super short, and showed off her toned midriff. Emily paired the top with some tiny jeans and her signature white dad sneakers. She wore a necklace, watch, and some bracelets. But perhaps the best accessory of all was her Paco Rabanne mesh bag that retails for $1,890.

Emrata was also spotted giving her husband a smooch or two after they finished eating lunch with a friend at a restaurant. Because her crop top was so short, her plain black sports bra was exposed when she leaned over to give Sebastian a kiss. Her husband wore a neon green outfit and some casual pants, and looked quite happy to be with his wife. Later on in the day, Emily was spotted hanging out with another friend, according to the Daily Mail.

While Emily was walking around town, she happened to walk right past Joe Jonas. The two definitely know each other, and made a commotion when they did a photoshoot together for Glamour magazine in 2016. The photos were fun and flirty, but at the time Emily was dating Jeff Magid, detailed E! Online.

Summer l????ks A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 14, 2018 at 10:29am PDT

It’s probably a nice change of pace for Emily to be back in town after going to Italy to attend the UNICEF Summer Gala. In addition to looking great at the event in a sheer Oscar de la Renta dress, Emily went on some luxury yacht expeditions. She took the opportunity to flaunt some Inamorata swimwear while spending time with fellow models.

And as her fans know, the model-actress certainly knows how to turn heads, both in person and online. As she made a statement with her revealing outfit in NYC, she also gave fans something to talk about when she shared a photo of a nip slip on her Instagram page.

???? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 13, 2018 at 8:42pm PDT

But that doesn’t mean everything is all rosy and peachy for Emrata. After she posted the photo of her sporty chic outfit, some people decided to pick on her for her size. For example, one user said, “Someone give this girl some food. That does not look good,” detailed Footwear News. Others said that “Your body looked gorgeous in Blurred Lines, now you’re too skinny.”