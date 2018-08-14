Bravo and the production company fired Ravenel at the end of the season, says 'Radar Online'

Former Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel made a big show today of saying that he has decided to quit the popular Bravo show, alleging that he was taken advantage of and suggesting that it is scripted and that through editing, he was portrayed as the bad guy. He also changed his relationship status to single on his Facebook account.

But Radar Online is saying not so fast, suggesting that Ravenel was actually fired by Haymaker Productions, the production company behind the show, two months ago, and his current pronouncement is his attempt to save face at a time when he is being investigated after two women alleged he sexually assaulted them, and a former girlfriend has sought legal counsel for a pattern of online harassment by Ravenel and his Southern Charm Season 5 girlfriend.

A source close to the production company told the publication that Ravenel’s termination is the reason he didn’t attend the reunion.

“They made the decision to fire him before filming wrapped. That’s also why he wasn’t allowed to go to the reunion.”

Just this afternoon Ravenel shared on social media that he had decided to depart the show, suggesting that it is “fictionalized.”

“I’m not doing the show anymore. In the contract, they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

But the insider says that the former politician was fired, explaining that his contract only provided an out clause for Bravo and not Ravenel.

“No one quits any Bravo shows. They are locked into their contracts for multiple years and only the network and the production company can let them go.”

At the Southern Charm reunion, Bravo host Andy Cohen read a statement from Ravenel’s lawyer which said that it was a mutual decision for the father of two not to attend the season wrap-up.

“Along with Bravo, our client made the mutual decision not to attend today’s reunion taping as there is a pending investigation. Our client is fully cooperating with authorities on that investigation. He expects to be completely vindicated once the investigation is concluded. He sends his best regards to his fans and his fellow cast mates.”

Fox News says that Ravenel will now be able to use all of his time to fight the accusations by a former nanny and a Tinder date that he sexually assaulted them. Also, his recent breakup might aid him in his fight against Luzanne Otte, a former girlfriend who has accused both Ravenel and his ex of stalking her online, and using fake social media accounts to disparage her.