Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Amazing Post-Baby Abs In Lacy Black Bra

She may have just given birth months ago but it looks like Khloe Kardashian has already gotten her amazing body back.

Since the birth of her daughter, True Thompson, Khloe has been putting in time at the gym as seen on both her Instagram stories and Snapchat feed from time to time. And since she appears to have basically gotten her pre-baby body back, Kardashian is flaunting it in a set of photos from her trip to Puerto Vallarta.

In her most recent Instagram post, the 34-year-old posted a series of photos, many of which she is sporting a sexy outfit in. The first photo in the deck shows a tan Khloe standing in front of a big cake with a huge smile on her face. The mother of one looks absolutely amazing in a lacy black push-up bra that shows off her killer abs.

Another photo in the series shows Khloe putting her arm around pal Joe Francis, the founder of Girls Gone Wild, as she rocks the same lacy black bra as well as a high-waisted black skirt with a big slit on the side. In this particular image, not only are KoKo’s abs on display, but her toned stems are as well. Fans obviously loved the set of images as they have already received a ton of attention with over 300,000 likes in addition to 800 comments within just minutes of posting.

Many fans commented on Khloe’s post-baby body while countless other fans noticed that Tristan Thompson was in one of the photos.

“Didn’t take her long to get that body back yessss girl.”

“Khloe you look so good,” another fan wrote.

“Just had a baby and you look so great,” one more fan chimed in.

Earlier this week, the Inquisitr shared that Khloe and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, appeared to be smitten with one another on a recent getaway to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Photos published by the Daily Mail showed the pair vacationing together with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons and the two just couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.

Khloe and Tristan were caught in multiple make-out sessions during the trip with one being in the pool and another in an outdoor area at Joe Francis’ Mexican estate. Khloe once again showed off her incredible figure, looking chic in a black one-piece swimsuit that showed off her million-dollar curves. It also appeared as though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went makeup free for the most part as she switched between hanging in the swimming pool and lounging poolside.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sundays on E!