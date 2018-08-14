Kate Upton Stuns In Lingerie In Latest Instagram Pic

Kate Upton is at again, folks.

Prior to announcing that she was expecting her first child with husband Jason Verlander, Upton would post countless photos of herself in sexy outfits, including lingerie, on her popular Instagram page. And while she may have a baby on the way, that has not stopped Upton from posting a few throwback photos from her campaign with Yamamay.

The model’s most recent photo is in black and white and Kate is absolutely stunning. The 26-year-old looks nothing short of spectacular as she lays her head on her hands and smiles for the camera. She’s wearing her signature blonde locks down as she runs her hand through her hair. It appears as though she is laying on a fuzzy white rug as she sports a lacy bra and matching undies.

Kate kept her makeup to a minimum in the photo, letting her natural glow shine while wearing just a subtle black eyeliner. Within just an hour of posting the photo for her 6 million-plus followers, Upton’s photo has already received a ton of attention with over 99,000 likes and 500-plus comments.

Many fans commented on the lingerie itself, saying that they wanted to purchase a piece from the collection. Countless other fans couldn’t help but comment on how amazing Upton looks.

Kate has yet to reveal when her baby is due, though she did let fans know that she was super sick during the first trimester of pregnancy, even telling fans that she had a tough time getting through some photo shoots.

“I was so sick in my first trimester and it was really hard to get through this shoot, but I’m so grateful I had such a great team around me and now I have a new reason to appreciate my body,” she wrote on Instagram.

But her marriage is solid. Upton has been her husband’s rock over the past few years, according to him. Just last week, the Inquisitr shared that Upton was instrumental in Verlander’s battle with depression which began after his career was riddled by pain and injury.

“She was instrumental in me not…like, jumping off a bridge. I was depressed and kind of just upset at the world and trying to hide my own sh**. She was what I needed, Don’t like to talk to people about being hurt. As athletes, you’re not supposed to. It’s an excuse. … But she was someone I could talk to. I mean, basically a therapist.”

The couple certainly seems like the perfect fit for one another.