Spoilers For ‘Bachelor In Paradise’: Jordan Lashes Out, Tia Confronts Chris, And Kendall’s Kisses Rattle Joe

Episode 2B of 'Bachelor in Paradise,' set to air Tuesday on ABC, will have a lot of chaos according to the latest spoilers

Spoilers for Tuesday night’s episode of Bachelor in Paradise indicate that this is going to be a wild one. As Monday’s show ended, Bachelorette Becca Kufrin was asking Colton Underwood to chat and viewers had seen him crying over his heartbreak. New sneak peeks for the August 14 show are out and things will be crazy during this next show.

Couples are already forming in Mexico, but Bachelor in Paradise spoilers hint that the developments coming up during Tuesday’s show will turn everything upside down. As the Inquisitr previously shared, Annaliese Puccini will be starting to plan her future with Jordan Kimball, but she’s in for a surprise when Jenna Cooper arrives and captures his attention.

While all signs point toward Jordan and Jenna connecting quite quickly, a new sneak peek from Us Weekly shows that he’ll throw something of a fit of jealousy when someone else snags time with her. Naturally, this will involve Jordan’s main rival, David Ravitz.

Jordan will be wearing a unique ensemble consisting of a vest and pair of pants in a matching red-floral pattern, and he’ll end up throwing a gigantic teddy bear into the ocean. Apparently, this buzzworthy moment comes after Kimball sees David and Jenna talking as she’s leaning on a huge stuffed animal that is situated between them.

At least Jordan’s outfit is on point in this exclusive #BachelorInParadise sneak peek: https://t.co/AGfgV7UD7L — Us Weekly (@usweekly) August 14, 2018

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers reveal that Jordan will grab the stuffed animal and toss it into the waves and it seems that this definitely gets Jenna’s attention. He’ll talk about bringing the thunder and burning everything down, and it looks like it’ll be a rather intense situation.

New contestants will arrive and it looks as if Jacqueline Trumbull from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season may take an interest in Colton. He’s seemingly free to head off on a date with her now since Tia Booth thought she was ready to put an end to their somewhat rekindled romance. Viewers will have to tune in to see if the sparks fly, but spoilers hint that the Colton and Tia saga isn’t entirely over yet.

Tia will think she’s in a good spot to explore the potential for love with Chris Randone, but that’ll implode quite quickly. ABC notes that at one point, Chris will be doing his best to boost Tia’s confidence, assuring her that nobody else who arrives could pull his attention away from her. However, Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate that things will shift quickly on this front.

Previews reveal that within a matter of hours after Chris told Tia to trust him, seemingly indicating that he was all in for a relationship with her, he’ll tell Krystal Nielson otherwise. Randone will tell Nielson he’s not in a relationship with anyone and the two will kiss, blindsiding Booth. Word of this gets back to Tia quickly, and she will want an explanation.

My beautiful Bibi ❤️✨ A post shared by Kendall Long ???????? (@keykendall88) on Jul 10, 2018 at 10:51am PDT

It looks like other pairs will face drama over new couplings and kisses during Tuesday’s episode too. Kendall Long and “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile quickly hit it off, but Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate that Leo Dottavio is about to arrive in Mexico to throw things off in this pairing.

There had been some flirting or contact happening between Kendall and Leo ahead of filming, it seems, and the two will share some steamy moments with one another after Dottavio’s arrival. Joe may seem like a pretty mellow guy, but Bachelor in Paradise spoilers hint that he won’t take this situation with Kendall well.

Once again, viewers will be left hanging with some of these conflicts left unresolved, and it seems that Tuesday’s show may end with Tia confronting Chris. Will anybody find lasting love in Mexico in Season 5? Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate that there are several couples together now post-filming, but it’s apparently going to be a rocky road to get to that point.