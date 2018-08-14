Mollie Tibbetts’ Suspect May Be ‘Hiding In Plain Sight,’ Says Source

Authorities believe her alleged abductor even attended a vigil for the missing college student.

Mollie Tibbetts’ abductor is believed to be “hiding in plain sight” and may have even attended a vigil for the missing college student, Radar Online is reporting.

It’s not clear why authorities believe this to be the case, but an anonymous source close to the investigation says that the FBI believes Mollie’s abductor is “closely follow[ing] the case.”

The source also says that the alleged abductor’s number may soon be up.

“There is reason to believe Mollie is still being held captive and whoever this person is, agents from the FBI and local law enforcement agencies are closing in.”

Specifically, authorities are looking at single, divorced, and widowed men in and around Brooklyn, Iowa, which is where the 20-year-old was last seen. In addition to examining Mollie’s “digital footprint” – that is, data from her mobile devices and her Fitbit – police are also following “credible leads.”

Mollie’s father, Rob Tibbetts, believes his daughter is alive and with someone she knows.

“I do believe Mollie is with someone who she knows, probably someone who cares about her. But that relationship was misguided, misinterpreted and went wrong, and I think they’re in a place with Mollie and don’t know how to get themselves out of this horrible situation.”

Mollie Cecelia Tibbetts was last seen on July 18, 2018, running on Pershing Drive in Brooklyn, Iowa. She was wearing shorts and a sports bra, though the color of the clothing is unknown. Help the #FBI find her: https://t.co/96sRfGxdWR pic.twitter.com/aR4ll9Yx4e — FBI Most Wanted (@FBIMostWanted) August 13, 2018

In other Mollie Tibbetts news, The Gazette (Cedar Rapids) reports that investigators are looking at five specific points in and around Brooklyn that they are calling “points of interest” in the hopes that people who were in those areas before Mollie disappeared might be able to provide some leads. Those include a car wash near where Mollie had been staying; the car wash sits on a two-lane road that provides easy access to nearby Interstate 80. Another location is the nearby T&A Truck Stop; another is the area around the home of Mollie’s boyfriend, Dalton Jack, and his brother (both men have been cleared as suspects in Mollie’s disappearance). The other locations are rural farm areas, but investigators aren’t saying why those areas are points of interest.

According to the interactive website set up by investigators, police would like to speak to you if you might have any information.

“Law enforcement is currently seeking additional witnesses and wants to speak to anyone who was in the areas indicated below on July 18, 2018 between the hours of 5PM and 10PM.”

Police have also spoken to a hog farmer and thoroughly searched his property. Wayne Cheney even took a polygraph test, according to Fox News. The results of that test have not been made public.