‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, August 15: Hope & Liam Make Love, Bill Blasts Thorne

New B&B spoilers indicate that Bill is having trouble reconnecting with Will

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, August 15 reveal that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) will make love, while Bill (Don Diamont) will interrupt Katie (Heather Tom) and Thorne’s (Ingo Rademacher) romantic evening. It seems as if sparks will fly as passion abounds and feelings are expressed,

Katie (Heather Tom) definitely did not hold back when she told Bill (Don Diamont) in no uncertain terms that he has not been the best father to Will (Finnegan George). She was glad that his obsession with Steffy had come to an end because maybe he would step up in his paternal role. With that, she gave him the responsibility of looking after Will while she went on her date. Bill wasn’t impressed with her choice of a date, but as Thorne pointed out, it wasn’t his choice. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Arkansas Democrat Gazette, indicate that Bill will interrupt their romantic evening.

It appears that Bill will need to work on his relationship with Will as his son will shrug off any attempt he makes to bond with him. B&B fans will remember that Liam told Bill that he would be a better father to his children than he was to him and Wyatt. It seems as if his relationship with Will may follow the same path if he doesn’t step up his efforts now. At the end of the evening, Bill will bring Will home just in time to interrupt Thorne and Katie’s evening. Thorne and Bill will face off, and Katie will need to intervene to keep the peace. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Bill will call Thorne “Forrester Lite.”

Hope and Liam are newly engaged with Hope’s original engagement ring. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has given them her blessing and they have a baby on the way. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the couple will talk about their future. B&B fans will remember that Hope told Liam that she hopes that their child will also be a dreamer. It is after dreaming about their future together, that their feelings will intensify and they will make love.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that their wedding may take place next week and that these two cannot wait to make it official. The last time they stood before the altar, things went horribly wrong. It seems as if their union is set to occur during the week of August 20. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.