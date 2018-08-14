Steph And Ayesha Curry Generously Donate $25,000 To Golfer Scott Harrington As His Wife Battles Cancer

He may be a three-time NBA champion, but at the end of the day, Steph Curry is proving that he’s just an all-around good guy.

This past weekend, CBS Sports shared that Steph Curry competed in the Web.com Ellie Mae Classic in Hayward, California. And while the NBA star finished the event in dead last, that didn’t stop his fans from having something to cheer about.

Following the event, Curry announced that he and his wife, Ayesha, would be donating $25,000 to Web.com Tour golfer Scott Harrington and his wife, Jenn, who is battling her second bout with Hodgkin Lymphoma — a rare form of cancer that spreads from the lymphoid tissue of the body. Since May, Harrington has stepped away from the tour to help care for his wife and Steph wants to be sure that the couple is receiving the financial support that they need during this difficult time.

“As I come out here and play with these professionals, it’s about raising their notoriety in terms of the game of golf,” Curry, the Golden State Warriors star said Friday. “And a guy, Scott Harrington, who’s not out here right now, I had a chance to talk to him on the phone this morning and let him know, as part of my participation in the tournament this year, the Ellie Mae Classic, that I was gonna donate $25,000 to the GoFundMe page that’s there to support his family.”

Of course, as soon as Scott and his wife heard the news of the generous donation, they thanked Steph and Ayesha, telling press that Steph called him earlier in the day and told him what he planned on doing for the couple.

“That really meant so much to us for him to reach out like that, and for him and the event organizers to think of us,” the golfer said. “This has been a very trying few months and there are more difficult times ahead, but we’re optimistic that Jenn will kick this thing and get back to the healthy, active life she’s led for so long.”

He knew it was a long shot to make the cut. At the press conference he also mentioned that https://t.co/3CnD9PDuqG has set up a GoFundMe page for Scott Harrington's wife. Steph has made a donation.https://t.co/sAiCXIQWkP — ???? Shusash ❤️ (@shurisasha) August 11, 2018

According to Jenn’s Go Fund Me page, she was first diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in August of 2017 but was then deemed free and clear in December of 2017. This past May, her cancer returned and Jenn was forced to endure “intense chemotherapy program for two to three months” as well as a bone marrow transplant. As Scott has put his golfing career on hold, the couple has asked for donations to help fund the treatment plus the cost of living, which is estimated to reach upwards of $150,000.

So far, $106,000 has been raised for the pair and donations continue to pour in after people learned about the Curry’s amazing donation.