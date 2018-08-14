Jax Taylor Snaps A Photo Of Younes Bendjima, Says He Has To ‘Slum It’ After Kourtney Kardashian Split

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor took to social media to troll Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

According to an August 14 report by Radar Online, Jax Taylor was working out at his gym when he spotted Younes Bendjima. The reality star decided that it was a photo worthy moment, and snapped a picture of the young model without him knowing it.

As many Vanderpump Rules fans already know, Jax can be a bit of a trouble maker, and it seems he started some drama when he posted the photo of himself and Younes to his Instagram story, revealing that Bendjima had to “slum it” now that Kardashian had dumped him.

“When Kourtney Kardashian dumps you and you have to slum it like the rest of us at a normal gym. No more Figi diamond water either. Got to drink that smart water now,” Taylor, 39, captioned the photo of he and Bendjima.

Kourtney and Younes’ split was announced last week, much to the surprise of many fans. The couple had just recently taken a three week vacation to Italy together with Kardashian’s children, and seemed to be in good spirits during the getaway. However, only a few weeks later Kourtney reportedly pulled the plug on the relationship.

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Jax Taylor Shades Kourtney's Ex Younes Bendjima https://t.co/wzcAx9VIhN — TMZ (@TMZ) August 14, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian is said to be in a really “good place” following her split with Younes Bendjima. Sources tell E! Online that Kourt knew the split was coming and had prepared herself for the fallout from the end of the relationship.

“She knew it was coming and was already mentally preparing herself. They have been having issues for the past month and had already agreed to take space apart,” an insider told the outlet.

However, the same day that the split was revealed in the media, Bendjima was photographed showing off some PDA with model Jordan Ozuna, which was said to upset Kardashian.

“Of course the photos were upsetting and embarrassing to Kourtney, but she’s in a good place right now and ready to move on. She was upset for a moment and then got over it,” the source added.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian’s family is said to be happy about her split with Younes Bendjima. Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian is said to be the happiest about the breakup, and that they never thought Younes was a good choice for the reality star, and hoped that she would find someone “better suited for her.”