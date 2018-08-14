Scott Disick Shares Sweet Photo With ‘Mini Me’ Son Mason Disick

'I think I will call him.....mini me.'

Just the two of us…

Over the past few days, Scott Disick and his son, Mason Dash Disick, have appeared to be spending lots of quality father/son bonding time. Just yesterday, the father of three shared a photo of Mason at what appears to be one of the Kardashian family’s favorite eating spots — Nobu in Malibu. In the photo, Mason looks into the camera as he appears to be annoyed that his father is taking his picture.

“I think I will call him…..mini me,” Scott captioned the image.

But it was another photo of the father/son duo from yesterday today that really had fans talking. To preface the photo, Scott shared a video of himself styling Mason’s hair on his Instagram story. The pair appears to be in Disick’s home as the video starts to roll.

“I make that silky smooth, disco disco,” the 35-year-old says as she combs through his son’s hair.

Mason is all smiles while a voice in the background can be heard saying, “It’s a little bit too much disco.”

“Ah, not enough disco, okay,” Disick replies. “Ah, you want a big boom. Ah, okay!”

Shortly after, Disick posted a photo of himself and his son with their new styled ‘dos. In the cute shot, Disick sits in a chair as he looks into the camera and sports a half smile. Mason, aka his “mini me” stands behind him in the image, donning his new hairstyle as he leans over the chair and poses behind his father.

Mini me you complete me A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Aug 13, 2018 at 10:57pm PDT

The cute image has already gained a lot of attention from Disick’s 20 million-plus Instagram followers with over 431,000 likes in addition to 1,400 plus comments. Some fans couldn’t help but gush over how cute the boys are while countless others pointed out their resemblance to one another.

“Proud of the man, father and friend you have become. Stay true to yourself.”

“I’m glad you’re being the best father you can be your son will remember you always,” another fan wrote.

“Mason looks just like Rob and his grandfather so handsome,” another pointed out.

A few other fans suggested that Scott get back with he ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

“Please get back with kourt you have a beautiful family!!”

But unfortunately, the reunion between the former couple seems unlikely at this point in time. Recently, the Inquisitr shared that Kourtney Kardashian and her famous family all believe that Sofia Richie and Scott are “great” together, squashing rumors that Kourt and Scott will get back together in the near future. And while both Scott and Kourtney attended Kylie’s 21st birthday bash together, a source close to the couple says that they are just happy co-parenting their three kids.

“Nothing with Scott is rumored or even remotely on the horizon at all, so while people will inevitably try to spin it and say he’ll try and get back with her, they aren’t going to,” the source explained. “He and Sofia are happy where they are now and they’re simply doing their own thing, and Scott and Kourtney are co-parenting their kids as they have been with great success.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on Sundays on E!