Kardashian Family Drops $100 Million On Security Upgrade After Hollywood Robberies, Per ‘Radar’

The Kardashian family is known for going over the top, and their new security upgrade is no different.

According to an August 14 report by Radar Online, the famous family has decided to overhaul their security and protect themselves even more after multiple celebrities have been the victim of shocking robberies.

Sources tell the outlet that Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and the rest of the family are sparing no expense when it comes to their safety. The family is allegedly spending $100 million on their new security upgrade, which is said to be “military style.”

“They’re all investing in a whole bunch of new military-style equipment like cameras that can pick up movement from miles away, lock down shutters on all the doors and windows, infrared nighttime goggles and more,” a source dished.

Khloe Kardashian is said to be the most paranoid after her former boyfriend French Montana was the victim of a home invasion only weeks ago. Two armed men forced their way into the rapper’s home in June but had fled the scene before police could respond to an armed robbery call.

“Khloe’s especially terrified after hearing what happened at French [Montana’s] place and she’s desperate to safeguard her home against would-be kidnappers,” the source added.

As many fans will remember, Kim Kardashian has her own history with robbery. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was shockingly held at gunpoint, tied up, and robbed of nearly $10 million worth of jewelry while in Paris for Fashion Week in 2016.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian’s Paris robbery frightened her so badly that she later told her sisters during an episode of their reality series that she believed the men who robbed her were going to rape and murder her, revealing that she thought her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, would return to their hotel room to find her dead body. Kim also claimed that she begged the thieves for her life, telling them that she had babies at home who needed her.

Last fall, Kim and her husband, Kanye West, were targeted again when two thieves searched their cars before leaving the scene with an iPhone.

Most recently, singer John Mayer’s home was robbed and about $200,000 worth of his property was stolen. E! Online reports that an intruder broke a window to enter the star’s Beverly Hills home. Thankfully, Mayer was not home at the time to have a run in with the robber.

It seems that the Kardashian family has a better safe than sorry mindset when it comes to updating the security on their homes.