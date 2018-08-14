A Cinderella Story: Duchess Meghan Blogged About Wanting To Be A Princess In 2014, Dreams Do Come True

In the words of Cinderella, “the dreams that you wish will come true,” Meghan Markle’s dreams did just that.

Only a few years before joining the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex shared her desire to be a princess on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig in 2014.

“Little girls dream of being princesses. I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power.”

“And grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy,” the dreamer continued, before adding, “Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate.”

In her blog, she references Princess Alia Al Senussi, who she emailed and asked questions. The former actress said her emotions were high; “I had a bit of a “pinch-myself-I’m-emailing-with-a-princess” moment.

After revealing her favorite princess, the blogger referenced Kate Middleton and Prince William’s royal wedding.

Meghan had no idea that only four years later, Princess Kate would be her sister-in-law and bloggers around the world would be writing about her.

The lifestyle blog Meghan began in 2014 was “dedicated to the love of travel, food, fashion and beauty,” writing the blog while working as an actress in Suits. Deciding to close the site in April 2017, within seven months she was engaged to marry Prince Harry, starting her very own princess journey.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement in November 2017. Walking down the aisle in front of the world, the couple tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel on May 19, 2018, the day that made all of her dreams come true.

Even though its been a couple of months I'm still not over how pretty this picture from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding is pic.twitter.com/TFQONUHdMH — Jen (@uheartjenn) August 10, 2018

Royal life has not been easy for the Duchess of Sussex. Thomas Markle, her father, spoke out about their rocky relationship several times before and after the wedding. He was photographed staging photos for paparazzi money before the wedding and continues to argue with his daughter, according to reports.

The estranged father told the Daily Mail that he “hung up” on Prince Harry during a heated phone call after being exposed for staging paparazzi photos. Confessing he lied to the prince about the photos, Markle said he accepts that Prince Harry has the right to admonish him.

Although the family drama is high, the new royal seems to be enjoying her new family and life.

The princess blog post was not the only indication that the Suits alumni had royalty in mind. When she was only 15-years-old, Meghan posed for a photo outside Buckingham Palace, foreshadowing her future.