Latest ‘KUWTK’ Fight Between Khloe, Kim, And Kourtney Was Faked For Ratings According To ‘Radar Online’

All for the ratings?

The Kardashian family is currently in their 15th season of their hit show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which has been wildly popular with fans over the years. But while there has been a ton of drama already playing out just two episodes into the current season, a source close to the family tells Radar Online that the latest fight between Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney was totally fake.

“Their fight this season is so overly dramatic, and they all know it. There is no doubt that the three of them aren’t as close as they used to be, but they all knew they needed something big to start off the season,” the source shared.

“Kourtney doesn’t want to be on the show anymore, and she doesn’t like how Kim treats everyone. Khloe has been over the show for several seasons too,” the source dished. “But, they exaggerated the nasty fighting.”

But, the girl’s nasty fighting has been paying off and according to the source, ratings for the current season of the hit E! show are up. Not only that, but the show also scored a Teen Choice Award for best reality show, a big honor for a show that has been on for years.

And the show must go on the source claims. While Khloe and Kourt may not be totally into the show like they were once before, they are just doing it for the money, the confidante shared. And there’s no one who’s loving the money more than momager Kris Jenner, who famously gets a 10 percent cut of all of her children’s earnings.

The first episode of Season 15 also started off with a bang. As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, a fight between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian went viral. It all started when Kim was trying to fit the family’s popular Christmas card shoot into everyone’s schedule. As Kim was trying to figure out a time for the shoot, Kourtney told her sister that if they weren’t finished with it by 4 o’clock, she would need to leave because she didn’t want to just sit there waiting around for everyone to show up.

Obviously, Kim didn’t like her sister’s comments because then the girls got into a huge fight where Kim told Kourtney that nobody would care if she wasn’t in the photo and also stating that she is the “least interesting” member of the family to look at. After that, the ladies took to their feud to Twitter where Kourtney was live-tweeting during the episode.

“We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother,” Kourtney said.

Soon after, Kim clapped back saying, “And mine is not? That shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently airing on Sunday evenings on E!