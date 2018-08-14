Kendall Jenner Stuns In Sexy Green One Piece On Mexican Getaway

The model is vacationing with Ben Simmons and sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Kendall Jenner really seems to be enjoying her vacation.

As the Inquisitr shared yesterday, Kendall and her rumored boyfriend, Ben Simmons, recently jetted off to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico to stay at pal Joe Francis’ home. The couple were photographed looking cozy together as they lounged and relaxed in an outdoor area. At one point, the pair even spent some time together riding jet skis in the ocean. Also along for the trip was Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

And yesterday evening, Jenner took time to share some sexy photos with her 93 million plus Instagram followers. In the series of three photos, Jenner poses on the beach against a gorgeous backdrop of an orange, pink, and purple sky. In the first photo, fans can barely see Jenner, mostly just her silhouette at sunset, but it was the second photo in the set that offers a better view of the model.

In the photo, Jenner playfully pulls back her wet hair as she stands in the sand. Her long stems are on display in the photo as she sports a sexy, green one-piece that features a low-plunging neckline, which displays Jenner’s svelte figure perfectly. The background of the image is equally as beautiful as Jenner with the silhouettes of palm trees outlined just behind her.

The third photo in the deck shows Jenner again holding her wet hair back as she looks off into the distance. This time, instead of a front angle, the picture was taken from a side angle, once again showing off Jenner’s rocking body.

So far, the model’s fans have given the photos their fair share of attention with over 1.6 million likes as well as 7,800 comments in just a few hours of going live. Some fans commented on the gorgeous backdrop while countless others couldn’t help but let Kendall know how amazing she looks.

⚡️⚡️⚡️ A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 14, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

“Where those curves come from sis??”

“You light up any room that you walk into,” another wrote.

“YOU LOOKING GOOD GURL,” one more chimed in.

According to the Sun, Kendall Jenner has an 11 minute ab routine that she swears by in order to help achieve her incredible figure. In addition, she does exercise classes with her trainer, Gunnar Peterson. As far as food, Jenner eats chicken, brown rice, sushi and other snacks throughout the day including raw veggies and dip.

But like the rest of us, Kendall does indulge every once in a while, listing her go-to snacks as “Twix, peanut butter, crisps, guacamole, hummus and carrots as her go-to snacks.”