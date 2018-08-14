Donald Trump Used ‘N-Word’ On Tape, Asked Aides How To ‘Handle It’ Latest Omarosa Tape Allegedly Reveals

Donald Trump allegedly can be heard on tape using the 'N-word,' and an aide who spoke about the incident with Omarosa Manigault Newman has changed her story about it, reports say.

CBS News on Tuesday said it had obtained a tape made by former Donald Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman on which aides on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign acknowledge that Trump has used the “N-word,” and that a tape recording exists of Trump speaking the racial slur.

The tape made by Manigault Newman, according to CBS, is a recording of a phone call between herself and Trump aides Katrina Pierson, Jason Miller and Lynne Patton, who was then an aide to Trump’s son Eric Trump. On the tape, reportedly, Pierson is heard acknowledging that Trump used the racial epithet but that “he is embarrassed by it.”

Trump has lashed out Manigault Newman on his Twitter account, as Inquisitr reported, calling her a “dog” in a Tuesday posting.

Also on Tuesday, Deadline.com reported, the Trump campaign filed a legal arbitration claim against Manigault Newman, claiming that she violated a confidentiality agreement by writing her new book about her experiences working with Trump, Unhinged. The former Trump aide has also released tape recordings made during and after her White House employment, including one in which Trump claims that he was not told about her firing by his chief of staff, John Kelly, as Inquisitr reported.

But the new tape, whose authenticity CBS News has yet to confirm, may be the most explosive so far.

Donald Trump aide Katrina Pierson, who reportedly can be heard on tape discussing Trump’s use of the ‘N-word.’ Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In a Monday appearance on Fox News, Pierson flatly denied that the conversation in which she acknowledged Trump’s use of the “N-word” took place.

“That did not happen. It sounds like she’s writing a script for a movie,” Pierson told Fox News, as quoted by The Washington Post. “I’ve already been out there talking about this. That is absolutely not true.”

But by Tuesday, Pierson had changed her story, according to the online magazine Daily Beast, confirming the existence of the conversation — but claiming that she was simply humoring Manigault Newman by discussing Trump’s alleged use of a racial slur with her.

“It was one of the times I would placate Omarosa to move the discussion along,” Pierson said in a statement posted to Twitter by CNN correspondent Abby Phillips.

But on the tape, Patton also appears to acknowledge that Trump may have used the word, saying that Trump asked her, “How do you think I should handle it?” Politico reported.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that she cannot “guarantee” that Trump has never used the “N-word” on any audio recording.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders says she "can't guarantee" President Trump hasn't uttered the n-word on any recordings pic.twitter.com/GiRW8kcLMv — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) August 14, 2018

The alleged recording of Trump using the “N-word” would have been recorded during a taping of Trump’s former reality show The Apprentice, on which Manigault Newman was a cast member. On Monday, Trump said on Twitter that he had received a call from Apprentice producer Mark Burnett, who “called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up.”