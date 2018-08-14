Jenna Jameson Feared Being Unable To Achieve Weight-Loss Goals Naturally While Sober

Jenna Jameson has confessed that she was afraid she wouldn’t lose the weight she had gained during her pregnancy if she was sober. The former adult film actress made the grueling admission in an Instagram post on Tuesday. The photo shows a side by side before and after comparison of a heavy and slim Jenna Jameson.

“Let’s talk about the mental aspect of losing weight and getting healthy,” Jameson wrote in the caption.

She went on to add that when she was heavier she did not like to leave the house because she thought that she was being judged by random strangers.

“I felt eyes on me everywhere. I could hear others internal monologue saying ‘da**, Jenna Jameson let herself go’ ugh,” she continued.

But there were deeper issues behind Jameson’s shame about gaining weight. She told her followers that when she was addicted to drugs, she didn’t have a problem staying in shape.

“When I was in my addiction it was easy to stay thin. Sobriety and being overweight was new to me,” she continued.

So, she questioned her ability to stick to her sobriety journey. Fortunately, Jameson says that she lost the weight without falling off the wagon.

“I feel I can do anything, I conquered abuse, addiction, PTSD and depression.”

Jameson’s fans thanked for being so honest about what she went through.

“Thank you, Jenna, for sharing your weight loss journey,” one person commented. “I so struggle with my weight that I too don’t want to leave the house for the very same reasons you cited.”

“Way to go! You are beautiful in both pictures, but it’s all about how you feel!” another one of Jameson’s fans wrote.

As Fox News reports, Jameson has previously shown off a nearly 60-pound weight loss after the birth of her daughter in April. Instead of relying on drug addiction to help her shed the pounds, she has said that the ketogenic diet and clean eating helped her go from 187 pounds to 130 pounds. The ketogenic diet, more popularly known as “keto,” focuses on the consumption of fats and the body’s ability to turn them into ketones for energy.

The revelatory Instagram post that she made today isn’t the first time that she’s been open about her journey to lose the pregnancy weight. On July 23, she posted another before and after shot. In the caption, she confessed that when she was heavier, she felt mentally and physically lethargic adding that she had planned to post the “before” photo as “body positivity” motivation for her followers. She decided not to do so at the time because she was not feeling very positive about the way that she looked with the extra weight.

As Fox News notes, Jenna is the mother of three children. She has twin sons with her ex Tito Oritz, a UFC fighter.