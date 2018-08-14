Bella Hadid Calls Cher Her Beauty Icon As She Reveals The Best Advice Her Mother’s Given Her

She and her sister may be two of the top models in the world, but there’s someone else who Bella Hadid credits as her beauty icon.

Recently, the 21-year-old sat down for an interview with Allure, where she appears on the cover of the magazine’s September issue. In the wide-ranging interview, Bella talked about a number of things, including two celebrities in particular who have had a huge influence on her beauty game.

“Cher and Monica Bellucci, both very major. Cher, I have always been obsessed with. One of my best friend’s godmother is Cher, so growing up she kind of taught me about the ins and outs, which was really cool. Everybody sees Cher as an incredible singer and actress, and, of course, such a fashion icon.”

Bella then goes on to point out that even though she is older, Cher still graces the stage and looks amazing. The model says that she aspires to be like Cher for the rest of her life while also calling Monica Bellucci one of “the most beautiful women of all time.”

As fans of Hadid know, she comes from a long line of models, starting with her mother, Yolanda Hadid, who modeled before taking a role for a few seasons on the hit show Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Bella is also the sister of Gigi Hadid, who is one of the top models in the world. But it was advice that Yolanda gave her daughter that has really turned out to be the cure-all for her.

Chilling 🙂 A post shared by ???? (@bellahadid) on Aug 10, 2018 at 6:11pm PDT

“My mom always said, ‘Drink water. You have a stomachache, a headache? Drink water.’ It was always the thing that she said would heal everything, and now I’m realizing that she was so right — but I definitely have to force myself, [because] I’m not a good water drinker,” Hadid confessed.

And while she is usually photographed dressed to the nines while walking the red carpet, Hadid says that she is a sneaker lover at heart. Even after she walked in the famed Versace show, Bella says that she wore the gown afterwards but switched into a pair of sneakers rather than heels.

“When I was 15 years old, my stepdad got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and that was the first time I remember wearing sneakers to a huge event. I had this beautiful gown with my black run-down Converse,” she explained before saying that she feels sexier in a pair of sneakers than she does in high heels.

